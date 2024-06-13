Is Germany vs Scotland on TV tomorrow? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2024 opener

Euro 2024 has finally arrived and Germany from tomorrow play hosts to the continent, opening up the month-long event with a Group A clash against Scotland.

Confidence has been building among the Germans that they are peaking at the right time after a turbulent period under Julian Nagelsmann, with some key players looking in strong form and the return of Toni Kroos boosting their elite quality in the ranks.

As for the Scots, Steve Clarke has had to overcome a number of setbacks but being at the tournament is already a big sign of progress - and with three potentially getting through to the knockouts from the four-nation group stage, the head coach will know it’s not necessarily all about tonight’s result.

Even so, they’ll want to show they are ready to take on the best and cause an upset, with the eyes of the world on Munich on day one.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Germany vs Scotland?

The opening match of Euro 2024 kicks off at 8pm BST on Friday 14 June 2024.

How can I watch it?

This match will be shown on ITV and streamed via ITV X. Every match at Euro 2024 is free-to-air on BBC or ITV in the UK. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Germany’s buildup has gone reasonably well in fitness terms, though they did see Serge Gnabry ruled out before the tournament and opted to leave out Champions League finalist Mats Hummels. The biggest change this year, however, is the return of Toni Kroos from international retirement - on a short-term basis though, as he’ll be retiring from all football at the end of the Euros. Kai Havertz looks to have done enough to start up front, while Nagelsmann seems to have settled on a triumvirate of Ilkay Gundogan, Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala behind him. Aleksandar Pavlovic was the only late withdrawal, through tonsilitis.

As for Scotland, they’ve been beset by misfortune. Lyndon Dykes was ruled out by injury soon after being named in the squad, Ben Doak didn’t make it because of his own one and Lewis Ferguson suffered an injury just before the end of the campaign. It certainly means there’s at least one place up for grabs in attack, with Che Adams or Lawrence Shankland battling for the starting role and the likes of John McGinn and Scott McTominay even more important in support.

Predicted lineups

GER - Ter Stegen, Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Mittelstadt, Kroos, Andrich, Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz, Havertz

SCO - Gunn, Hendry, Hanley, Tierney, Ralston, McTominay, McGregor, Gilmour, Robertson, McGinn, Adams

Odds

Germany 1/4

Draw 5/1

Scotland 10/1

Prediction

The hosts to get off to the perfect start and the Tartan Army to realise the scale of the task they face to progress. Roared on by the home crowd and powered by the adrenaline of the tournament starting, it’s hard to see anything other than a victory for the three-time European Championship winners. Germany 2-0 Scotland.

