Germany vs Scotland: Preview, predictions and lineups

Euro 2024 gets underway on Friday night as Germany take on Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Group A.

The atmosphere isn't quite as fervent in Germany compared to the start of the 2006 World Cup - the last major tournament hosted by the three-time European Championships - but a bright start this summer will undoubtedly capture the nation.

A productive March saw optimism emerge from the abyss following a dire 2023, with Germany struggling to impose themselves on the grand international stage since they were crowned world champions in 2014.

Julian Nagelsmann has a gifted squad at his disposal, one boosted by Toni Kroos' return to the international scene, and they'll be expected to put on a show in Friday's curtain-raiser despite their flat performances against Ukraine and Greece heading into the tournament.

Scotland are unfancied in Group A, and manager Steve Clarke has set the realistic aim of four points in a bid to qualify for the round of 16. The Scots fell flat on their faces at Euro 2020, scoring just once on their way to a group stage exit, but an impressive qualifying campaign for this tournament has left some hopeful that they could pull off a surprise or two this summer.

Here's 90min's preview of Friday's Euro 2024 opener.

What time does Germany vs Scotland kick-off?

Germany vs Scotland H2H Record (Last Five Games)

Last meeting: Scotland 2-3 Germany (7 September 2015) - Euro 2016 qualifier

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Germany vs Scotland on TV and live stream

Germany team news

Nagelsmann's 26-man squad is packed with attacking talent, with Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala poised to complement Kai Havertz up top. Havertz will operate as a false nine on Friday.

Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic has been ruled out of the tournament with tonsillitis and replaced by Emre Can.

Jonathan Tah is set to partner Antonio Rudiger at centre-back, while Maximilian Mittelstadt will offer width from left-back.

Germany predicted lineup vs Scotland (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Kroos, Andrich; Wirtz, Gundogan, Musiala; Havertz.

Scotland team news

Scotland were dealt a couple of injury blows before the tournament with Lyndon Dykes and Ben Doak both pulling out of Clarke's squad.

Dykes' absence should pave the way for Lawrence Shankland to lead the line, with John McGinn and Ryan Christie set to work off the striker.

Ryan Jack missed training on Tuesday ahead of Friday's tournament opener, but his status for the game isn't in doubt. He should be an option for Clarke off the bench.

Scotland predicted lineup vs Germany

Scotland predicted lineup vs Germany (3-4-2-1): Gunn; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; Ralston, McTominay, Gilmour, Robertson; McGinn, Christie; Shankland.

Germany vs Scotland score prediction

March offered hope that Germany will enjoy a prosperous home Euros this summer, but their warm-up matches suggested that Nagelsmann's team is still a work in progress with the manager trying to discover the optimal balance.

Thus, the hosts could be a team that improve as the tournament progresses.

Still, Germany, in front of a home crowd, should be able to grind down a Scotland stubborn outfit that'll be more than content with a point. The Scots could exploit Germany's vulnerability in defensive transition, but Clarke's side are unlikely to prevail in Munich.

The hosts could huff and puff, eventually getting the breakthrough towards the end of the contest.