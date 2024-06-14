Germany vs Scotland LIVE: Team news and build-up for Euro 2024 opener

Scotland face Germany in the Euro 2024 opener looking to impress after a fine showing in qualification.

Playing in their first major overseas tournament since 1998, having finished bottom of Group D at Euro 2020, despite two matches at Hampden Park, the Tartan Army will be out in force and hoping to escape a difficult group, which also includes Switzerland and Hungary.

For Germany, finishing top of their group will be a minimum expectation as they carry the weight of a nation on their shoulders, but they will be wary in the opening game, even Julian Nagelsmann admitted his side were “a bit nervous” to face Scotland.

History does not fall in favour of Steve Clarke’s side, however. In the seven previous meetings between the national sides since 1992, there has only been one draw, with Germany winning all the other matches.

Follow all the build-up, latest team news and live action in the blog below:

Euro 2024: Germany vs Scotland

Kick-off 20:00 BST at the Munich Football Arena

Hosts enter tournament looking for a fourth European title – and first since 1996

Steve Clarke’s side aiming to build on impressive qualification

Germany vs Scotland predicted line-ups and latest team news

Euro 2024 predictions: Winner, Golden Boot, breakout star and more

Euro 2024 has the power to save football from itself – for a month at least

Fantasy Euro 2024 guide and tips: Best players, how to score and bargain signings to consider

Euro 2024 is just around the corner and that can only mean one thing...fans of all 24 countries fuming at their national team head coaches and insisting they could do a better job, pick a more exciting team, go further in the tournament.

Thankfully, they have a chance to do that – sort of – with fantasy football back on the radar. We’re using the official Uefa version for the summer and have below detailed everything you need to know to get started (which will be familiar to Fantasy Premier League veterans) and picked out a handful of possible stars for your team.

There are even prizes on offer for a lucky few, including game consoles, footballs, kits and a trip overseas. You can sign up to create your team here.

Fantasy Football Euro 2024 guide, tips and best players to consider signing

Euro 2024 has the power to save football from itself – for a month at least

hen the Germany squad first got together for the final Euro 2024 camp two weeks ago, some of their senior players were a bit surprised. Huge numbers had come out to see them. “It was great to see that so many people were there,” Joshua Kimmich said. “You can feel that the people at home are ready, that the atmosphere is building.”

That atmosphere was at a peak on the eve of Euro 2024 in Munich, as the first of an estimated 200,000 travelling Scottish fans sang their way into the city for the opening game against the hosts. Scotland is currently seeing a shortage of kilts as a consequence.

There was no sense of this tournament suddenly starting without much build-up for them. They are among a few countries which have been relishing it for months.

That’s something that figures like Kimmich can often forget, through no fault of their own. This isn’t everything for them but just another part of football that is relentlessly dominated by the club game. It was instructive that the eve of the tournament saw the Professional Footballers’ Association join the legal case against Fifa over the international match calendar. The Champions League final took place just 13 days ago, the shortest-ever break between that showpiece and the start of the European Championships. That’s all the more remarkable given they are both Uefa events. It is a huge reduction from the three-week break in 2012.

Euro 2024 has the power to save football from itself – for a month at least

Euro 2024 predictions: Winner, Golden Boot, breakout star and more

Euro 2024 is upon us, as Germany hosts its first major men’s tournament since 2006 – with the national team seeking its first trophy in a decade.

Some fancy Julian Nagelsmann’s team to defy expectations on home soil, while there is naturally significant faith in France, as the 2018 world champions and 2022 runners-up.

Can England finally get over the line under Gareth Southgate, three years after losing the delayed Euro 2020 final to Italy at Wembley? And if so, will Harry Kane claim his second international Golden Boot?

Or will a younger star steal the spotlight, as clubs and coaches around Europe keep an eye out for the ‘next big thing’ in the summer transfer market?

Below, we predict the teams, players and moments that could define Euro 2024. Without further ado...

Germany v Scotland: Team news and predicted line-ups

Team news

Germany’s buildup has gone reasonably well in fitness terms, though they did see Serge Gnabry ruled out before the tournament and opted to leave out Champions League finalist Mats Hummels. The biggest change this year, however, is the return of Toni Kroos from international retirement - on a short-term basis though, as he’ll be retiring from all football at the end of the Euros. Kai Havertz looks to have done enough to start up front, while Nagelsmann seems to have settled on a triumvirate of Ilkay Gundogan, Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala behind him. Aleksandar Pavlovic was the only late withdrawal, through tonsilitis.

As for Scotland, they’ve been beset by misfortune. Lyndon Dykes was ruled out by injury soon after being named in the squad, Ben Doak didn’t make it because of his own one and Lewis Ferguson suffered an injury just before the end of the campaign. It certainly means there’s at least one place up for grabs in attack, with Che Adams or Lawrence Shankland battling for the starting role and the likes of John McGinn and Scott McTominay even more important in support.

Predicted lineups

GER - Ter Stegen, Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Mittelstadt, Kroos, Andrich, Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz, Havertz

SCO - Gunn, Hendry, Hanley, Tierney, Ralston, McTominay, McGregor, Gilmour, Robertson, McGinn, Adams

Germany vs Scotland

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog on the first day of Euro 2024.

Stay tuned for all the build up, team news and latest from Munich as we build up to the opening match between Germany and Scotland from the Allianz Arena.

Scotland have not played in a major tournament overseas since 1998, while Germany will be under the pressure of expectation as tournament hosts.