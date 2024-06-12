Germany vs Scotland Euro 2024 Preview: Odds And Best Bets

Euro 2024 gets underway with hosts, Germany taking on Scotland on July 14. We’ve got all the odds and best bets ahead of the first game of the tournament.

Germany vs Scotland Latest Odds

The 2024 European Championships kick off in style with Germany taking on Scotland in Fußball Arena München, Munich on July 14.

Germany will be looking for this tournament to be their redemption arc, following three disappointing international tournaments in a row. This being a home tournament is a big advantage for Julian Nagelsmann and his side and they’ll be looking to get off to the best possible start.

They come up against a Scotland side who are playing with freedom, though. An impressive qualifying campaign, including a hugely deserved victory over Spain, has cemented Scotland’s place as one of the outsiders at Euro 2024 and a positive result against the hosts could set them up for a place in the knockout stages.

What are the best bets for Germany vs Scotland?

Kai Havertz anytime goalscorer – 6/4 with SBK

Havertz emerged as one of Arsenal’s most important players in the Premier League last season, scoring 13 times as the Gunners came close to pipping Man City to the title. His form for Germany has been just as impressive, scoring three in his last six matches for Die Mannschaft and he’s expected to play as a false nine for Germany in the opening game of Euro 2024.

Gundogan has stepped up since being appointed captain of the national team and, with Toni Kross back in the team, he’ll be playing higher up the pitch alongside Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala. Gundogan has averaged 1.2 shots per game for Barcelona this season but this figure jumps to 1.8 for Germany and, with Germany expected to dominate proceedings against Germany, 24/5 represents a great price for the German captain to hit the target twice or more.

Key players expected to impact the Germany vs Scotland match

Toni Kroos

This will be Kroos’ last tournament as a professional player, ending his career at Euro 2024. His final game in domestic football produced a fitting end to a memorable career, lifting his sixth Champions League with Real Madrid and he’ll be desperate to bow out with a international trophy too. His ability to split defences with his range of passing, as well as his leadership on the field, will be a huge benefit to Germany, especially to the younger players around him in the centre of the pitch and he could prove to be vital to Germany’s success, both in this opening match and across the tournament.

Scott McTominay

Scotland’s impressive qualifying campaign owes much to Scott McTominay’s form for The Tartan Army. The Man United midfielder scored seven times in eight games for Steve Clarke’s men, underlining his importance to the way Scotland set up. Much has been made of the lack of a genuine goalscorer but McTominay has shown his eye for goal and his ability to find the net could be Scotland’s greatest strength if they hope to get their Euro 2024 campaign off to a winning start.

Germany vs Scotland Bet Builder tips