Is Germany vs Hungary on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tomorrow

Euro 2024 hosts Germany will look to build more momentum after their thumping opening win over Scotland as they take on Hungary in Group A.

Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz starred as Germany made the perfect start to their Euro 2024 campaign, thrashing sorry Scotland 5-1 in Munich

Julian Nagelsmann’s side now head to Dortmund to take on Hungary, who beat Germany away from home in the Nations League two years ago.

But Hungary have ground to make up if they are to reach the knockout stages, and were beaten 3-1 by Switzerland in their opening fixture.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Group A match.

When is Germany vs Hungary?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Wednesday 19 June in Stuttgart.

How can I watch it?

The fixture will be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 4:30pm. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Ilkay Gundogan was fortunate to escape serious injury following a horror challenge from Ryan Porteous in Germany’s opener, and should be fit to captain the side. Germany are unlikely to make any changes from their win over Scotland, with Julian Nagelsmann finding a settled team, but striker Niclas Fullkurg impressed with the bench.

Hungary were without Loic Nego and Callum Styles for their opening defeat to Switzerland but could be involved here. Marco Rossi may make changes following the nature of his side’s defeat, but Hungary will hope from an improved performance from captain Dominik Szoboszlai behind the striker Barnabas Varga.

Predicted line-ups

Germany XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz

Hungary XI: Gulacsi; Orban, Lang, Szalai; Bolla, Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga

Odds

Germany - 1/4

Draw - 21/4

Hungary - 9/1

Prediction

Germany build on their great start at Euro 2024 with another confidence-boosting win, with one of Jamal Musiala or Florian Wirtz getting back on the scoresheet. Hungary lose their way after Germany fly out of the traps, leaving them with a must-win match against Scotland in their final fixture. Germany 3-1 Hungary

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.