Germany vs Hungary: Preview, predictions and lineups

After dazzling in the opening game of Euro 2024, hosts Germany can book their place in the round of 16 with a positive result against Hungary on Wednesday evening.

Euros fever is beginning to capture a previously cautious nation after Julian Nagelsmann's put five past Scotland on Friday night to kick off the tournament.

Germany were utterly dominant against the hapless Scots, with playmakers Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz shining, while Toni Kroos went untouched amid a near-perfect performance with the ball.

Hungary were tipped as dark horses by many heading into the tournament, but their defeat to Switzerland on Saturday leaves them on the back foot in Group A. Marco Rossi's side left it too late before threatening a comeback amid a 3-1 defeat.

Hungarian supporters will hope their side doesn't endure the same fate as Turkiye, the universal dark horses of Euro 2020, who were eliminated having failed to score a single goal in the group stages.

Here's 90min's preview of Wednesday's Group A encounter in Stuttgart.

Last meeting: Germany 0-1 Hungary (23 September 2022) - UEFA Nations League

Current form (all competitions)

Germany team news

With Germany able to progress into the round of 16 on Wednesday, Nagelsmann is unlikely to make many changes from the side that thumped Scotland on opening night.

The only potential switch could come in midfield with Pascal Gross a candidate to replace Robert Andrich, who was booked in Munich.

Emre Can also earned minutes last time out having replaced Aleksandar Pavlovic, who's suffering from tonsillitis, in the squad.

Germany predicted lineup vs Hungary

Germany predicted lineup vs Scotland (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Kroos, Gross; Wirtz, Gundogan, Musiala; Havertz.

Hungary team news

Hungary were without Callum Styles and Loic Nego for their Matchday 1 defeat to Switzerland, and it's unclear whether the pair will return for Wednesday's game. Both are suffering from unspecified knocks.

Veteran Attila Fiola could also drop out of the side in favour of Bendeguz Bolla or Endre Botka.

Hungary predicted lineup vs Germany

Hungary predicted lineup vs Germany (3-4-2-1): Gulacsi; Orban, Lang, Szalai; Bolla, Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga

Germany vs Hungary score prediction

A confused approach without the ball left Scotland at the mercy of a slick and vertical Germany on Friday night.

Hungary, who won the previous meeting between these two teams, will certainly offer greater resistance out of possession and should make life more difficult for Kroos and Germany's between-the-lines playmakers.

However, Nagelsmann's side would've gained great confidence from their recent triumph, with any pre-tournament tension being sapped already. Thus, this German team should again play without inhibition on their way to another win on Wednesday.

Any Hungarian joy is likely to come from counter-attacks and crosses.