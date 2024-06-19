Germany vs Hungary: Confirmed line-ups

Julian Nagelsmann has named an unchanged eleven to his Germany team that beat Scotland 5-1 on Friday.

Prior to Euro 2024 kicking-off, Nagelsmann confirmed that Manuel Neuer would be his number one goalkeeper for the tournament, and that Kai Havertz would start in attack, and so there are no surprises.

Maximilian Mittelstädt plays in his home stadium, while Bundesliga and DFB Pokal champion Robert Kroos (Bayer Leverkusen) and La Liga and Champions League winner Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) start in a double pivot.

Florian Wirtz and Florian Wirtz again start in the wide areas for Germany, but expect the duo to occupy central areas around Ilkay Gündoğan – the trio excelled against Scotland.

A win here for Germany will all but secure their place in the knockout stages, and should Switzerland beat Scotland in the other Group A fixture, that would guarantee Die Mannschaft’s last 16 place.

Confirmed Germany XI vs Hungary

Manuel Neuer – Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rüdiger, Jonathan Tah, Maximilian Mittelstädt – Robert Andrich, Toni Kroos – Florian Wirtz, Ilkay Gündoğan, Jamal Musiala – Kai Havertz

GGFN | Daniel Pinder