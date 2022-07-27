Germany vs France live: Score and latest updates from Euros 2022 semi-final

France's Kadidiatou Diani celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates - Reuters

09:34 PM

GOAL! 75 mins Germany 2 France 1

Popp strikes again!! A scramble in the box as Brand has several shots denied. Huth sends the loose ball back into the box and Popp headers it home! Now her 6th goal of the tournament, now level with Beth Mead!

Goal is checked by VAR and is given.

09:31 PM

74 mins Germany 1 France 1

Free kick for France and Mbock-Bathy attempts the header.

09:30 PM

73 mins Germany 1 France 1

Foul on Bacha leaves Gwinn with a yellow card. It really is heating up.

09:29 PM

72 mins Germany 1 France 1

Bit of tension between Huth and Perisset there. Giving eachother deathly looks after Perisset held Huth back and then proceeded to barge into her on the sideline. The atmosphere is getting more and more hostile!

09:27 PM

70 mins Germany 1 France 1

Tom Garry reports live from the ground...

It's been very notable in the stands that France are being backed by a majority of the fans here, with Les Bleus supporters outnumbering the Germans among this packed crowd. But the German team, in this second half, are now attacking the end of Stadium MK where the largest proportion of their fans are camped, waving their black, red and yellow flags behind the corner flag. However, there's a growing sense of nerves amongst those around us representing both nations, because the feeling seems to be that we might be in for a long night.

09:26 PM

68 mins Germany 1 France 1

Two changes for Germany in the midfield with Dallmann replacing Magull and Dabritz is sidelined for Lohmann.

09:24 PM

66 mins Germany 1 France 1

Hegering makes a sloppy pass and Diani latches onto the end. She fires towards the right near post but Frohms blocks again.

Another corner from Bacha which find Renard but is cleared by the defence. Rightly so, Germany look to make some changes.

09:22 PM

65 mins Germany 1 France 1

Two game changing opportunities for France there. They will be kicking themselves...

09:21 PM

64 mins Germany 1 France 1

Diani sends the ball back to Bacha who is waiting in the box. She turns and shoots but her effort well saved by Frohms.

Bacha takes takes the corner and Renard sends in a powerful header but the German keeper produces another save. France are looking dangerous in this attacking phase.

09:18 PM

60 mins Germany 1 France 1

Great link up play between Diani and Bascha.

Substitution for France as Cascarino off for Mateo as they look to freshen up their front line.

09:16 PM

58 mins Germany 1 France 1

Brand makes yet another run down the right wing.

France win back possession finding Bacha whose shot is blocked by Germany's defence. Both teams seeming a little frustrated as a series of fouls are committed. No player will want a red card with Sunday's final coming up.

09:13 PM

54 mins Germany 1 France 1

10 minutes into the half and Germany have just had the edge over France so far with a couple of chances already.

Bacha receives a yellow card after a collision with Oberdorf.

09:11 PM

53 mins Germany 1 France 1

Cross in from Brand is collected by Peyraud-Magnin. Germany look to attack again with Magull down the left side before she is fouled by the French defender.

09:09 PM

52 mins Germany 1 France 1

Brand drives into the box attempting to pass to Magull but nobody beats Wendie Renard to the ball. Her presence is like no other.

09:06 PM

48 mins Germany 1 France 1

Magull is boxed into her own half by a high pressing French line.

Rauch breaks away and pings a wonderful ball down the right wing but Huth's poor touch has cost them that chance.

09:05 PM

46 mins Germany 1 France 1

Chance for Germany following Magull's corner! Huth fires a half-volley but the ball curled just wide of the post.

Germany are looking to start strong.

09:03 PM

Second half is underway Germany 1 France 1

France make a one change with Malard coming off for Bacha up front in hope to further their attacking threat.

08:55 PM

Germany concede their first goal of the tournament!

Germany's solid defence has finally been broken by France. They were the only team to not concede a goal in the tournament so far. They are now level with England having both conceded one goal.

08:48 PM

Half-Time: Germany 1 France 1

Goal stands. Diani with a superb powerful strike from outside the box which hits the post - Frohms looks to clear the ball out of danger but the ball ricochets off her and into the net.

What a made five minutes.

08:46 PM

GOAL!!!!!: Germany 1 France 1

What a strike from Diani - France have equalised! The goal is being checked though

Players of France celebrate the 1-1 goal - SHUTTERSTOCK

08:43 PM

42 mins: Germany 1 France 0

Brand gave the ball to Huth who pings it into the box. Popp beats the defender to put her side ahead and make it five goal in five matches. Beautiful story for the German stalwart who plays her first ever Euros tournament after missing previous tournaments to injury. She leaps into the air in celebration.

Voss Tecklenburg looks elated for her star striker.

France are on the attack.

Alexandra Popp of Germany celebrates with team mates - Getty Images

08:40 PM

GOAL! 39 mins: Germany 1 France 0

Goal!!! Popp makes history!!!

Germany's Alexandra Popp, 2nd left, scores the opening goal - AP images

08:39 PM

38 mins: Germany 0 France 0

Dabritz wins the ball from the France throw in but she's crowded out of the ball by the two French defenders. France win another throw in and Diani is fouled.

Corinne Diacre looks stony faced on the sideline.

08:37 PM

35 mins: Germany 0 France 0

10 minutes to go in this half, neither side has looked massively impressive - England may be fairly happy with what they're watching at the minute.

Obedorf crosses the width of the pith to Brand. Gwinn with the ball but it falls loosely again to Brand. Bilbault wins the ball but Brand is put on the ground in the process. Fair challenge.

08:34 PM

32 mins: Germany 0 France 0

Yes. It was blatant - no penalty. Clear air space between Magull and the German defender when she fell to the floor.

A foul by Oberdorf on Geyoro gives France a free-kick. Toletti takes but asses backwards to Perisset. She looks to find Renard but the ball is well to her left. Popp was marking her closely anyway. Goal kick.

08:31 PM

29 mins: Germany 0 France 0

Rennard and Mbock-Bathy pass the ball between them. The ball finds Renard but Huth successfully challenges to win a throw in. Oberdorf finds the ball and passes backwards. The dangerous Popp picks up the long ball. Magull falls to the ground in the box but it was blatantly a dive. Ooh there is a VAR check going on for a penalty... maybe not so blatant

08:27 PM

26 mins: Germany 0 France 0

Dangerous again for France. Brand again into the box but Perisset clears the ball away to give Germany a corner.

The long ball falls to Hegering but the shot deflects and Malard challenges Gwinn but gives away another free kick.

The left footed Rauch takes the shot but the ball is well over the target as she bends it round the wall. Wasted chance.

08:25 PM

24 mins: Germany 0 France 0

Peyraud-Magnin has to make another save straight away and the ball falls to France. It's rapidly played up the pitch on the left wing but Germany clear the danger. The crowd have woken up!

08:23 PM

22 mins: Germany 0 France 0

Brand is fouled by Toletti near the box and the yellow card makes it's first appearance. She does barge the forward but the effects of the challenge were slightly over exagerated.

Magull takes the free kick again. VERY CLOSE! Magull fires it in through the wall and Peyraud-Magnin has to dive full-length to her right to tip the ball away from the goal.

Tonight's first bit of excitement.

08:20 PM

19 mins: Germany 0 France 0

A foul by Perisset on Huth wins Germany another free kick close to the edge of the box. Magull whips it in towards the goal but it's straight to the keeper who takes it safely. A bit of a wasted chance.

08:18 PM

17 mins: Germany 0 France 0

Free kick to the Germans and it loops towards the goal. A challenge on Peyraud-Magnin by Popp as she tries to head the ball into the goal results in France winning the free-kick.

08:17 PM

15 mins: Germany 0 France 0

The ball drifts behind the line to give France a goal kick. Still neither side look like seriously challenging each other.

Diani finds the ball and makes a strong run down the right flank but she is dispossessed by Rauch who gives the ball to Dabritz. Magull clashes with the goal keeper trying to meet Dabritz's chip. Good work from Peyraud-Magnin.

08:12 PM

11 mins: Germany 0 France 0

Diani pounces on a bad ball from Gwinn but Malard can't meet her cross. Popp clears the danger.

Karchaoui shows some pace down the left flank but Magull does well to quell the threat. Throw in Germany and the loose ball falls to Hegering. The ball rolls out of play near the French box. Another throw in

08:10 PM

9 mins: Germany 0 France 0

A slow start to the match, it's pretty end to end and neither side have particularly challenged so far. Diani looks to move the ball towards the box but she's well offside and the flag goes straight up. The German defenders go back to passing the ball between themselves.

08:08 PM

7 mins: Germany 0 France 0

Perisset does well to avoid the first German midfielder but France are dispossesed and Magull goes on a dangerous run before she's fouled. The ball goes back up to the other end of the pitch.

08:06 PM

5 mins: Germany 0 France 0

The Germans are looking to crowd France and not give them any time with the ball. They force the ball back deep into the French half before the ball is booted up-field by Bilbault and her side have a corner.

The corner is too long, Hegering heads the ball away before Renard puts in a header against the loose ball. Cleared by Germany. A little bit of danger there.

08:03 PM

3 mins: Germany 0 France 0

Germany mount the first attack of the match but a foul by Bilbault on Magull wins Germany a free kick.

It's slotted into the box by Rauch by France see it off without too much danger. Gwinn with the throw in before Popp fouls Bilbault and the French defenders take over

08:02 PM

KICK OFF: Germany 0 France 0

France take the ball and the ball is straight out of play by Bilbault. Goal kick which Frohms plays short and Germany have the ball.

08:01 PM

Moments away

The teams line up for some photos before taking their positions on the field. Renard wins the coin toss and France will kick-off.

The car is back! A big cheer for the remote control car which delivers the ball, lovely stuff. Here we go...

07:55 PM

The teams walk out of the tunnel...

The commentary team, Lucy Ward and Jonathan Pearce, take over. Popp and Renard lead their sides out to rapturous applause. They line up on the pitch for national anthems alongside Cheryl Foster who will referee tonight's match.

07:50 PM

10 minutes to go...

We're counting down to kick-off to see who will meet England at Wembley for the European Championship final on Sunday. There looks to be a good crowd in Milton Keynes tonight. The match is sold out but there is some concern over whether today's train strikes may have stopped some fans from travelling to the ground. The fans are making a good noise ahead of the teams walking out anyway.

07:45 PM

Another record chance for Geyoro

France's midfielder Grace Geyoro (C) controls the ball as she takes part in a team training session at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes - Getty Images

Having talked about Alexandra Popp's chance at history. Grace Geyoro needs one more goal to take the record for the most goals scored for France at a European Championship. The left-side midfielder scored a hat-trick against Italy but hasn't scored since... She's been waiting a while for the record.

07:34 PM

TV Coverage begins

The BBC's coverage starts with a montage of Germany's tournament narrated by German legend Jurgen Klinsmann - a warning to France (and potentially England) that history is not on their side.

It is also confirmed that Klara Buhl has tested positive for Covid-19. It will disappointing for Germany's forward to miss such an important match.

You can watch tonight's match on BBC One.

07:27 PM

Can Alexandra Popp’s golden boot deliver tonight?

Alexandra Popp of Germany during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Germany press conference and training session - Getty Images

She’s been a vital part of her side’s Euros campaign, scoring a goal in every single match so far. Last week in their quarter-final victory over Austria, Germany’s Alexandra Popp became the first player ever to score in four consecutive games at a single women’s Euro tournament. If she finds the back of the net again tonight, she will become the first player ever to score in five consecutive Euro games.

Germany’s captain is also the tournament’s second highest goal scorer, behind England’s Beth Mead. Will she deliver again for Germany tonight?

07:21 PM

France's up and down campaign

Corinne Diacre's side began the tournament under a cloud of scrutiny following rumours of dressing room conflict. However, they seemed to put the issue to bed with a 5-1 thrashing of Italy. Grace Geyoro scored the first hat-trick of the tournament.

They followed that performance up by beating rivals Belgium 2-1, failing however to keep a clean sheet. The performance booked their place in the quarter-finals.

A dramatic and unexpected draw against Iceland followed where Iceland's Dagny Brynjarsdottir scored a penalty in the 12th minute of stoppage time. France remained unbeaten, but the result showed their weaknesses.

Nevertheless, France managed to overcome The Netherlands in a close encounter in Milton Keynes, Eve Perisset breaking the deadlock in the 102nd minute.

France have defied most of the odds to be here and will be hoping to spring a surprise over their big rivals tonight.

07:10 PM

Germany's journey so far...

The eight-time champions kicked of this their tournament in typically dominant fashion, thrashing Denmark 4-0 at Brentford. Bayern Munich team-mates Lina Magull and Lea Schuller along with Lina Magull and Alexadra Popp all scored in Germany's statement opening performance.

They went on to seal the top-spot in Group B with a 2-0 victory over Spain, inflicting their first defeat since 2020 and ending a 24 match long unbeaten run.

Germany finished off their group sage campaign in style with a 3-0 win over Finland, Alexandra Popp scoring for the third game in a row.

Then came the quarter-final clash with neighbouring Austria. In a fairly tight game, Germany came out on top, although they looked uncharacteristicaly nervous - scoring in the 90th minute to seal their place in the semi-final tonight.

Germany's dominant campaign shows their class and quality as a clinical side ready to strike back after their shock exit from the last tournament. France are all hat stand between them and a shot at a ninth title.

06:52 PM

The coach's verdicts

Both coaches had their say ahead of tonight's encounter. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is hoping to win her first European Championship in charge of the side whilst Corinne Diacre leads his side's first Euros semi-final.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, Germany coach: "We know that France have tremendous quality in transition and fantastic individual players with a lot of pace. We'll give everything we have on Wednesday. I believe France also respect us after our performance [in the quarter-finals]. From that point of view, it's going to be a game of equals."

Corinne Diacre, France coach: "I'm very proud because this team aimed at a big target; this team gives absolutely everything. This group is doing well; we have a semi-final to prepare for now, calmly. We will savour getting through, and we are taking it step by step as always ."

06:48 PM

Team News

Germany make one change from their quarter-final against Austria and France name an unchanged side from the one that faced The Netherlands last week.

Germany: Merle Frohms, Guilia Gwinn, Kathrin-Julia Hendrich, Marina Hegering, Felicitas Rauch, Lina Magull, Lena Oberdorf, Sara Dabritz, Svenja Huth, Alexandra Popp, Jule Brand

France: Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, Eve Perisset, Griedge Mbock-Bathy, Wendie Renard, Sakina Karchaoui, Charlotte Bilbault, Sandie Toletti, Grace Geyoro, Kadidiatou Diani, Melvine Malard, Delphine Casarino

06:35 PM

Fans of both sides have made the journey to Milton Keynes tonight

Fans of France outside the ground before the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 semi-final match - PA

Fan wears the flags of Germany and France as face paint at the Fan Festival - Getty Images

Fans of Germany outside the ground before the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 semi-final match - PA

06:28 PM

Germany have had the better tournament so far

We'll bring you the team news as and when we have it but for now, here's how the sides match up in stats from their tournament history.

Matches won: Germany 4 France 3

Goals scored: German 11 France 9

Shots on target: Germany 23 France 29

Goals conceded: Germany 0 France 3

Tackles made: Germany 55 France 42

Yellow cards: Germany 6 France 1

As you would expect, Germany’s tournament history suggests they will be victorious tonight but the French players are used to a big occasion. Their squad boasts a number of players from Champions League winners Lyon and their fast and athletic style of play will put Germany to the test.

06:17 PM

About last night...

First thing’s first let’s recap that amazing night in Sheffield last night where England beat Sweden 4-0 to book a place against tonight’s winner at Wembley. You can read Tom Garry’s full match report here.

The match started under rainy skies and both sides looked frenetic, the ball going from end to end before Beth Mead’s golden boot sent the crowd into a frenzy ahead of half-time. Smashing the ball past the keeper and into the back of the net, she allowed England fans the chance to draw breath at half time.

Beth Mead scores the opening goal during the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 Semi Final match - Getty Images

The carnage really kicked off after the break as Lucy Bronze gave England the cushion they so desperately wanted, scoring her first goal of the tournament. Her header seemingly sending England onto the road to Wembley.

Lucy Bronze scores their side's second goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final match - Getty Images

And then, the moment everyone cannot stop talking about. As Alessia Russo’s first conventional attempt on goal was rebuffed by Hedvig Lindhal, with her back to the goal she produced a moment for the ages. Clipped off the back of her heel, the ball fizzed along the ground and nutmegged Lindahl producing astonishment from fans and commentators alike.

Alessia Russo scores their side's third goal whilst under pressure from Caroline Seger and Jonna Andersson of Sweden - Getty Images

By the time Fran Kirby made it four with a long range shot - the deed was done and Sarina Weignman’s side had set the path to history.

Fran Kirby celebrates scoring their fourth goal - REUTERS

England have sent a strong message to whoever wins at Milton Keynes tonight, and they will surely be watching proceedings with a keen eye.

06:04 PM

Good evening and welcome to tonight's Euros semi-final coverage...

The action moves over to Milton Keynes tonight as two more of Europe’s best go head-to-head for a place at Wembley on Sunday.

No strangers to a final, Germany, are looking to put their 2017 quarter-finals shock exit to bed in tonight's game as they head towards their ninth title. They booked their ticket into the semi-final with a close 2-0 win over Austria. Goals came from Lina Magull’s well-crafted run into the box which left her unmarked and able to slot the ball into the bottom right corner and Captain Alexandra Popp’s late goal materialised from Manuela Zinsberger’s poor goal kick. Popp’s interception saw the ball roll comfortably into the netting to see her side safely through.

Having broken their quarter-final curse, France will be eager to make more history in tonight’s game. The ride has not been plain sailing for France so far who have missed key players this European Championship due to pre-tournament turmoil. They also lost Marie-Antoinette Katoto in the early stages to a brutal ACL injury. Diacre’s side booked their semi-final with a tight 1-0 result over The Netherlands. Eve Perissett’s penalty ten minutes into extra time saved the French side from repeating history against the former European Champions.

France have failed to beat their neighbours in four competitive games, although have secured two wins out of four in their last friendly matchups. Having won the European Championship every time they progressed to a semi-final; the odds go in the German's favour. Voss-Tecklenburg’s side's experience may give them the edge tonight over semi-final debutants.

Fans will be hoping for goals, goals and more goals as Germany have netted an average of 2.75 strikes this tournament while France are on 2.25. Bring on the next ninety minutes to see who will join England at the home of football, Wembley on Sunday evening where a record crowd awaits.