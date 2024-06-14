Advertisement
Germany v Scotland: Key stats

  • Germany and Scotland are facing each other for the third time at a major tournament. Germany won the two previous encounters, in the group stages of the 1986 World Cup (2-1) and Euro 1992 (2-0).

  • Germany are taking part in their 14th Euros, more than any other team. They have won the trophy three times, the joint most alongside Spain (3).

  • Scotland are making their fourth appearance at the Euros after 1992, 1996 and 2020. They have never reached the knockout stages.

  • Germany have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 12 games at major international tournaments (World Cup + Euros). The last time they kept a clean sheet was against Slovakia in the round of 16 at Euros 2016.

  • Scotland’s two wins (out of nine matches) at the Euros came against CIS in 1992 and Switzerland in 1996. They have failed to score in six of their nine matches.

  • Thomas Muller has scored 10 goals in 19 appearances at the World Cup (36 shots), while he’s never scored in 15 appearances at the European Championship (31 shots).

  • Scott McTominay scored seven goals for Scotland in qualifying, the joint most by a Scottish player in a Euros/World Cup qualifying campaign, along with Steven Fletcher (Euro 2016) and John McGinn (Euro 2020).

  • This is Steve Clarke’s second major international tournament as head coach, after Euro 2020. He’s the first Scotland boss to lead the team into two consecutive European Championships.