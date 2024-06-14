Germany v Scotland: Key stats

Germany and Scotland are facing each other for the third time at a major tournament. Germany won the two previous encounters, in the group stages of the 1986 World Cup (2-1) and Euro 1992 (2-0).

Germany are taking part in their 14th Euros, more than any other team. They have won the trophy three times, the joint most alongside Spain (3).

Scotland are making their fourth appearance at the Euros after 1992, 1996 and 2020. They have never reached the knockout stages.

Germany have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 12 games at major international tournaments (World Cup + Euros). The last time they kept a clean sheet was against Slovakia in the round of 16 at Euros 2016.

Scotland’s two wins (out of nine matches) at the Euros came against CIS in 1992 and Switzerland in 1996. They have failed to score in six of their nine matches.

Thomas Muller has scored 10 goals in 19 appearances at the World Cup (36 shots), while he’s never scored in 15 appearances at the European Championship (31 shots).

Scott McTominay scored seven goals for Scotland in qualifying, the joint most by a Scottish player in a Euros/World Cup qualifying campaign, along with Steven Fletcher (Euro 2016) and John McGinn (Euro 2020).