Germany tops latest FIFA rankings, USMNT falls 12 spots

There’s a new sheriff in town when it comes to FIFA’s World Rankings.

[ MORE: Arsenal completes record move for Lyon’s Lacazette ]

Germany has moved into the top spot following their 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup title on Sunday, while South American power Brazil has dropped to second place.

Among the big movers inside the top 10 are Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, Switzerland and Poland — who all leapt up four places, respectively. Meanwhile, Confed Cup runners’ up Chile managed to fall three spots to seventh.

Sweden completed the biggest jump inside the top 50 after gaining 16 positions and taking hold of 18th.

In CONCACAF, Mexico remains the top nation from North and Central America, with El Tri sitting 16th. Costa Rica and the U.S. men’s national team are the next-highest ranked teams from the region at 26 and 35, respectively.

Bruce Arena’s side dropped 12 spots in the latest installment of the rankings despite a run of four matches unbeaten in June/July, which recently culminated with the USMNT’s 2-1 win over Ghana.

Follow @MattReedFutbol