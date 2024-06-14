Germany toast home fans after Euro opener

Germany players acknowledge the fans in the stadium at the end of their 5-1 win against Scotland to kickstart Euro 2024 (Odd ANDERSEN)

Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan praised the home support after a dominant 5-1 win over Scotland in Friday's Euro 2024 opener, calling it "pure atmosphere".

The Germans overran a hapless Scotland side reduced to 10 men just before half-time, with Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, Niclas Fuellkrug and Emre Can all getting on the scoresheet.

Speaking with TV network Magenta, Gundogan said his side were hoping to "take the euphoria, the atmosphere with us" throughout the rest of the tournament.

The Barcelona midfielder saved special credit for the home fans in Munich, calling the first half "pure atmosphere".

"We played a really good game. Played with really good intensity, scored goals.

"That's how you have to do it, that's how you have to start."

The shift in atmosphere is a marked change for Germany, who have endured close to a decade of poor performances at major tournaments.

Germany were eliminated at the group stages of the past two World Cups, either side of a last 16 exit at the hands of England in the Euros in 2021.

Musiala was named man of the match and also praised the German fans for getting his side off to a flyer.

"We saw the atmosphere in the whole country and that's what we need."

Germany opened the scoring after 10 minutes and added a second nine minutes later.

"We could not have had a better start," Musiala said, explaining: "We wanted to start well and that's what we did.

"We had a good plan, we had trust in our coach and our tactics. When we're in a good flow, then it works."

Fuellkrug, who scored a goal and had another ruled out for offside, felt Friday's win was the start of something special, drawing parallels with Germany's run to the 2006 World Cup semi-finals, now nicknamed the 'summer fairytale'.

"That was an outstanding beginning to what we want: a summer fairytale.

"We didn't let up after a single goal. We were really upset about the goal we conceded -- and this greed is what we need."

dwi/nf