Germany team spends day with family as it waits for last 16 opponent

Germany players arrive by bike for a training session for the team, ahead of Saturday's UEFA EURO round of 16 soccer match. Federico Gambarini/dpa

In the glorious sunshine, the Germany players were able to spend their day on Tuesday with their families at the team's headquarters in Herzogenaurach after claiming the Euro 2024 Group A win.

The German Football Federation said, however, that voluntary athletics training was offered.

The families have to leave by the evening and then the focus turns to the first knock-out clash.

Captain Ilkay Gündogan and his team-mates will be able to watch the final Group C matches between England and Slovenia and Denmark and Serbia on the giant screen in the training centre from.

All four of these teams can still finish in second place and thus face Germany in the round of 16 on Saturday in Dortmund.

Germany thrashed Scotland 5-1, defeated Hungary 2-0 before claiming a late 1-1 draw with Switzerland in the group stage.