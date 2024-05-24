Germany start first Euro 2024 training camp in Blankenhain on Sunday

Julian Nagelsmann, Germany's national coach, speaks at the press conference on the nomination of the provisional Germany squad for the Euro 2024. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Germany will start their preparations for the Euro 2024 on home soil this summer on Sunday with a training camp in Blankenhain, in the central German state of Thuringia.

The five-day stay in Blankenhain will include a public training session at the stadium of fourth division side Carl Zeiss Jena. Some 15,000 tickets were distributed for free to the fans.

All other training sessions will take place on a training pitch not far from the Golf-Hotel Weimarer Land, where the squad will stay.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann will initially be without Borussia Dortmund players Niclas Füllkrug and Nico Schlotterbeck as well as the Real Madrid duo of Toni Kroos and Antonio Rüdiger.

Dortmund and Madrid will face each other in the Champions League final on June 1 and the players involved in the game won't take part in the training camp in Blankenhain.

Bayer Leverkusen players Florian Wirtz, Jonathan Tah and Robert Andrich, meanwhile, will arrive a bit later. They play the German Cup final against Kaiserslautern on Saturday and are to celebrate their fantastic season, which included their maiden Bundesliga title, on Sunday.

Barcelona players Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Ilkay Gündogan also will be absent from the public training session on Monday as both play the final La Liga match of the season on Sunday.

"It would be easier if all players were involved from the start. That makes training more difficult, as we have to do it without important players. But we will integrate them well and quickly," Nagelsmann has previously said.

On May 31, the Germany squad will move to their Euro 2024 headquarters in Herzogenaurach in Bavaria before a friendly game against Ukraine on June 3.

Ahead of their opening game in the home tournament against Scotland on June 14, Germany also play a friendly against Greece on June 7.

Nagelsmann named 27 players to his provisional squad. The final squad has to be submitted to European football ruling body UEFA by June 7 and can have no more than 26 players.