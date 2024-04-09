Germany and Spain among quartet with perfect Euro qualifying record

Germany's Lena Oberdorf (L) and Lea Schueller talk during the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifying soccer match between Germany and Iceland in Aachen. Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa

Lea Schüller got a brace as record champions Germany beat Iceland 3-1 on Tuesday to continue their winning start into women's Euro 2025 qualifying.

World champions Spain, Olympic hosts France and Denmark also made it two wins out of two while title holders England got a first victory.

Schüller fired Germany ahead four minutes into the game in Aachen as Germany had a better start than in last week's narrow opening 3-2 win in Austria where they had fallen two goals behind in the opening 16 minutes.

Iceland got an equalizer from Hlin Eiriksdottir in the 23rd but Schüller swiftly restored the lead with a header 11 minutes later.

Lena Oberdorf wrapped up matters on the stroke of half-time for the dominant hosts, who could have easily won by a bigger margin after the break.

"I am very satisfied, we showed a completely different face and could have scored a few more," captain Gulia Gwinn told broadcasters ZDF.

Eight-time champions and 2022 runners-up Germany have maximum points in Group A4, with Iceland on three and level with Austria who won 3-1 in Poland.

So have Spain and Denmark in Group A2, with Spain following up on a 7-0 demolition of Belgium with a 3-1 over the Czech Republic, and Denmark dowing Belgium 4-2.

World and Nations League champions Spain surprisingly fell behind in Burgos from Eliska Sonntagova's 56th effort but turned matters around within 14 minutes from Maria Mendez, Jennifer Hermoso and Mariona Caldentey.

The 2017 runners-up Denmark assured themselves of victory against Belgium in the first half in Viborg thanks to a brace from Amalie Vangsgaard and Sofie Svava. Frederikke Thogersen made it 4-0 before Sari Kees and Feli Delacauw saved face for the visitors.

Italy were brought down to earth after an opening success over 2017 champions Netherlands when they lost 2-1 in Finland in Group A1, with the Dutch playing Norway in the other match.

In Group A3, holders England made up for a 1-1 home draw with Sweden by winning 2-0 in Ireland from Lauren James in the 12th and Alex Greenwood's penalty six minutes later. Greenwood was denied by the pst on another penalty on the half-hour mark.

Nations League runners-up France beat Sweden 1-0 in Gothenburg for maximum points from captain Wendie Renard.