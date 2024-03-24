Germany shock favourites, Switzerland injury concern & Hungary continue unbeaten run

Kai Havertz netted for Germany in their shock win over Euro 2024 tournament favourites France.

With just three more friendlies before the Euros, it was a far from ideal result for Scotland against the Netherlands.

But how did Scotland's Euro 2024 group stage opponents get on this weekend?

There was an ominous result for opening game opponents Germany - they eased to a friendly victory over tournament favourites France 2-0.

Steve Clarke will have to be wary of a fast start from the host nation, with 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen forward Florian Wirtz scoring after just seven seconds for Germany.

His first goal for his country would have been the fastest international goal on record had Austria’s Christoph Baumgartner not opened the scoring after six seconds in his country’s friendly against Slovakia earlier on Saturday.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz turned in Jamal Musiala's cutback three minutes into the second half to confirm victory for Julian Nagelsmann's side.

Switzerland played out a fairly uneventful 0-0 draw against Denmark, but suffered a blow when goalkeeper Yann Sommer was forced off with an ankle injury,

The 35-year-old Inter Milan stopper would be first choice for the Euros, so will be hoping to make a speedy recovery.

Scotland's final group stage opponents Hungary were winners in their home game against Turkey, with Dominik Szoboszlai's penalty the only goal of the game.

The win came despite Turkey enjoying more possession and registering double the amount of shots as Hungary.

It continues a strong run for the hosts who are unbeaten since a defeat to Italy in September 2022 (eight wins and five draws).