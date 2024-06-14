💫 Germany set new EUROs record with opening win against Scotland

Germany set a new record with their opening EURO 2024 win over Scotland.

Scorers: Wirtz 10′, Musiala 19′, Havertz (PEN) 45+2′, Füllkrug 68′, Can 90+3′; Rüdiger OG 87′

Sent off: Porteous

Florian Wirtz signalled Die Mannschaft’s intent in the first minute as he forced a save from Angus Gunn at the near post before he was flagged offside.

But the Bayer Leverkusen star finally broke the deadlock after 10 minutes with a sweeping finish from Kroos’ cutback that Gunn could only tip into his net.

Jamal Musiala doubled the lead for Julian Nagelsmann’s side by firing the ball into the roof of Gunn’s net after being teed up by Kai Havertz inside the penalty area.

Scotland’s night went from bad to worse as Ryan Porteous was sent off for a studs-up foul on İlkay Gündoğan, which saw Havertz comfortably dispatching from the spot.

Things deteriorated further midway through the second half at the Allianz Arena as Niclas Füllkrug rifled a stunning strike into the top lefthand corner of Gunn’s net.

The Borussia Dortmund strike appeared to have bagged a brace just eight minutes later with a shot that rebounded into the net before he was denied by the offside flag.

Antonio Rüdiger offered the Tartan Army a rare crumb of comfort when his deflected header looped over Manuel Neuer during the closing stages.

Deep into added time, however, Emre Can inflicted a fifth with a dipping effort from the edge of the penalty area to seal the biggest opening win of a European Championship.