Germany are second favourites to win Euro 2024

According to data provided by Opta (via Sky Germany), Germany are the second favourites to win Euro 2024.

Before the start of the European Championships, it had been reported that England were the favourites to lift silverware in Berlin on July 14, as per Opta. However, with two group-stage games having now been played, Gareth Southgate’s side are now only the third favourites to win the Euros.

The Three Lions have been surpassed by France and Germany, with the former now considered outright favourites. Regardless, should Germany be considered to have more of a chance to lift the European Championships than the likes of Spain, England, and the Netherlands?

Germany’s positive displays

When Julian Nagelsmann succeeded Hansi Flick as the manager of the German national team, optimism amongst German fans was at an all-time low. However, the former Bayern Munich head coach has transformed Die Nationalmannschaft, helping restore hope within Germany.

While Germany’s form prior to Euro 2024 was still indifferent, against Scotland, Nagelsmann’s side showcased their title credentials with impressive displays from Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, and most notably İlkay Gündoğan. While Hungary put up far more of a fight on matchday two, Germany still proved to be too much.

Nevertheless, there have been signs that this side is not the finished product, and against stronger opposition, issues, such as their defensive vulnerability, would be tested more. As well as this, against Switzerland, Germany can play with the knowledge that they are already through to the knockout stages.

Therefore, they will not face a true test of their ability until the round of 16, which at that point, depending on who they face, could be too late. The hosts have undeniably performed beyond expectation, but with teams such as Spain proving their quality against tougher opposition, perhaps expectations should not be too high on this German side just yet.

GGFN | Will Shopland