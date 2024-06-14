Germany or Scotland? There’s only one choice for England fans – and the professionals agree

Scotland fans ahead of UEFA Euro 2024 on June 13 2024 in Munich, Germany - Getty

When the European Championship kicks off in Munich on Friday, it might be thought that England fans will be confronted by something of a dilemma. The opening game features the host nation Germany taking on Scotland. For those backing Gareth Southgate’s men this could seem a quandary: never mind staying neutral, never mind hoping both sides lose, who are they to support?

Clearly, if it were the other way round, there would be no issue. Were England playing Germany (as, if the stars align, they could do in the final) then in Scotland almost everyone would be right behind the Germans. Sales of German replica shirts would suddenly spike in Glasgow sportswear shops. Tesco stores in Aberdeen would be stocking up on Bitburger lager. Older fans would be digging out from the wardrobe the lederhosen last worn during the semi-final of 1996. You only have to watch the footage of Scotland fans partying in the squares of Munich ahead of Friday’s game, chanting their new favourite song about how Maradona once beat the English, to know which way things would go.

In truth, it is not so much they would want the Germans to win, more they would be anxious to see England lose. Back in 1966, when England beat West Germany in the World Cup final (have we ever mentioned that?), the great Manchester United and Scotland striker Denis Law recalls putting himself to bed for the afternoon, sick to the stomach at the very idea of the woeful consequence of English supremacy. And this despite the fact two of his United team mates were playing that day for England.

For the Scots, history, culture, politics, everything is invested in a football match with England. As it is in the Six Nations rugby too. This is not about being signed-up members of the SNP: when it comes to international football, Rangers fans who wave Union flags at home games to signal their loyalty to the crown are as likely to want to see England beaten as members of Nicola Sturgeon’s close family. There is no coincidence in the fact the first ever international match was between Scotland and England. From the very off, football was a representation of difference. And for the Scots, 152 years on from that first game, the England team still represents the dominant power, the overwhelming force in island relations, the very noisy neighbours.

But for the English fans, things will be more nuanced on Friday evening. This may appear the toughest of choices, the nightmare selection process. Who do they want to win? The Auld Enemy or the Old Nemesis? Here’s the thing: with Germany, it is mainly about football. For sure, there will be a few uncouth England fans at the Euros this summer harking back to history, singing about German bombers and relative numbers of wins in world wars. But for the overwhelming majority of English supporters, feelings will be dictated by what has happened out on the pitch.

In straight footballing terms, Germany have been a far more frequent challenger to English ambition than the Scots. Eight times the two countries have met in the final stages of international tournaments, a place the Scotland team tends not to frequent. And while there have been glorious moments of redemption (the quarter-final of the last Euros, the 1966 World Cup final – did we mention that?) mainly it has been a story of English disappointment. By hook, crook and penalty shoot out, as Gary Lineker famously put it, the Germans tend to win.

And such sporting statistics seep into the collective consciousness. The fact is when the game kicks off on Friday most England fans – albeit reluctantly and without much enthusiasm – will be hoping for a tartan conclusion. Anyone, indeed, but Germany. And to prove the point, here’s what our own sporting luminaries have to say on the matter.

Moe Sbihi

A three-time Olympian and gold medal winning rower

Moe Sbihi - David Rose

When it comes to football, I am a big England fan, but for me who to support on Friday is not that much of a dilemma. Largely because in my sporting life, I was always competing for Great Britain. I rowed in the same boat as Scottish lads. I even carried the union flag into the Olympic Opening Ceremony. It would be a little rude for me to say I wanted them to lose. Plus, as GB we used to race the Germans all time, they’d often beat us. In fact, I’m fed up of them winning at anything.

The thing is, in football, as an England supporter, you reckon Germany are going to be a bigger obstacle in the competition. So the fewer victories they have, the shorter their journey. They have had some rough times recently by their standards but I’m pretty scared the time is right for their resurgence. I’m an Arsenal fan, I’ve loved watching Kai Havertz this season, so I know how good Germany’s players are.

I’m definitely going to be in front of the telly on Friday evening. And I won’t be cheering for Germany. I remember when we were doing altitude training for the Olympics in 2021, we were staying in a hotel in Silvretta in Switzerland and we were all in the packed hotel lounge watching England play Germany in the Euros quarter-final. I got called away to be drug tested. And all the testers were German. We suddenly heard this cheer go up and we didn’t know who it was for. I certainly milked it when I got back in the room and found it was for an England goal.

I admit I never experienced any sporting rivalry like that with Scotland. When I first started there was a home nations regatta and I was selected for the England team. But I pretended I was injured because I wanted to go on holiday. That’s how much it meant. 17 years later, now I’m safely retired, I can tell you that.

Brian Moore

Former England Rugby player

Brian Moore - Getty

When it comes to my reaction to Scotland, the way I see it, I wish everyone the same luck they would wish me. It’s up to you. If you’re of the Anyone But England inclination, that’s fine. But then don’t expect me to get behind you.

That said, with this match my feelings get complicated. I remember when I played rugby, the Scots were bloody good. You really had to get yourself up to play them, make it war. For the match, you hated them. But then they made up half the team when I went on the 1989 Lions tour. And it turns out when you’re on the same side as them, they’re good blokes. Whisper it, after that I’ve actually got myself a couple of Scottish friends. Plus, I know this is patronising and they’ll hate me for it, but I did read a tweet from a Scotland fan the other day talking about how their football team had never qualified from the group stage in any tournament they have ever been in. And I thought, yeah, OK, that’s a bit rubbish. So let’s hope they get to the last 16 this time.

Having said that, me only wishing them well out of pity, they wouldn’t want that either. When it comes down to it, I guess my approach to Friday’s game will be governed by this thought: anything that can damage a serious rivals’ progress has got to be good. I’ve got the wall chart out at home. And after Friday’s match I want to be writing on it: Germany 0 Scotland 1. Even saying that, such a thought comes with caveats. I’ll have to put brackets up after the score saying I only enjoyed them winning that because they were playing Germany.

Ian Holloway

Former footballer and manager

Ian Holloway - Jay Williams

For me, it’s Scotland all day long. Never in doubt. Partly it’s because if England aren’t involved then I always go for the home nations. But it’s more to do with the fact I’m worried about Germany down the line for England. They always turn up, Germany, they always seem to put a spanner in our works. So if Scotland can rattle them, then so much the better.

True, I haven’t forgiven the Tartan Army for wrecking Wembley all those years back. Though people tell me that was just a bit of over-excitement. And we’ve all been a bit over-excited watching the football, haven’t we? Besides I have to admit I do have some Scottish heritage. A couple of my grandparents came from Scotland. So much so, don’t tell anyone, it’s not something you want to admit in public in all honesty, but I even like haggis. It’s weird stuff, but there you are. Love it. I might have some on Friday watching the game on the telly. All in all I’d be delighted if they beat the Germans.

Andrew Castle

Former professional tennis player and BBC commentator

Andrew Castle

How can anybody be in a dilemma on this? I thought we were in the United Kingdom. I see Scotland as brothers in arms. Listen, I’m sure the feeling is not mutual. Maybe it’s old fashioned to think we’re all in it together. But, as long as they’re not playing England, I always support the other British teams. I know Scottish people, I like them. I was working for a Scottish charity, Men Matter Scotland, only yesterday. Plus I do buy into the argument that we England fans would want them to inflict damage on a more serious rival.

I admit it was different in tennis. It was hard enough playing for yourself without feeling the entire nation on your shoulders. Mind, some would get really pumped playing for the country in the Davis Cup. Me, I struggled just to concentrate on the next ball. That said, I do love watching international competitions. I’ll definitely make time for England matches this summer. Though there’s quite a lot going on, what with Queen’s then Wimbledon. I’ll be commentating on my 20th men’s final for the BBC at Wimbledon this year. And it is on the same day as the Euros final. Now that could be a very big day. I’m really hoping England are in it. If ever the nation needed the kind of mood lift that only sport can supply, then it is right now.

