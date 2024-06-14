Germany rout 10-man Scotland 5-1 for dream start into home Euros

Germany's Emre Can (R) celebrates scoring his side's fifth goal with teammate Thomas Mueller during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A soccer match between Germany and Scotland at Munich Football Arena. Christian Charisius/dpa

Hosts Germany trounced 10-man Scotland 5-1 on Friday for a dream start into Euro 2024 as their front line delivered in style which should spark the desired frenzy in the whole country.

Florian Wirtz opened the scoring in the 10th minute, fellow youngster Jamal Musiala made it 2-0 in the 19th, Kai Havertz converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time, with substitutes Niclas Füllkrug and Emre Can on target in the 68th ad stoppage time, respectively.

Scotland defender Ryan Porteous was sent off for a reckless challenge against German captain Ilkay Gündogan in the incident that led to the penalty and ended the game as a contest, although they got a late consolation from an Antonio Rüdiger own goal.

The big victory ended a run of defeats in Germany's first games at the previous three big events which led to group stage exits at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, and a last-16 elimination at the last Euros in 2021.

Julian Nagelsmann and the team will now have the nation behind them for the other group games against Hungary and Switzerland, and beyond, similar to the 2006 home World Cup where Germany reached the semi-finals in what is remembered as the "summer fairytale."

Steve Clarke's Scotland famously beat Spain at home in qualifying but have only one win from their last 10 games and face a uphill battle to get out of the group stage for the first time in their fourth Euros.

The match came after a short opening ceremoy which also paid tribute to German icon Franz Beckenbauer, whose widow Heidi carried the trophy to be awarded after the July 14 final into the Munich stadium, and then blew a kiss into the evening sky.

