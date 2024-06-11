Germany reject chance of filming another documentary during EURO 2024

Bild (via @iMiaSanMia) reports that the DFB have rejected several opportunities to have another documentary filmed about them during EURO 2024.

Several streaming services approached the DFB about the opportunity but it was rejected. They had previously reached an agreement with the players to reject all approaches.

The reason for this is the All or Nothing documentary that followed the national team in Qatar became a symbol of the team’s failure to get out of the group stages. On top of this, the DFB had no say in what could or could not be used during the editing of the previous documentary.

Germany kick off their Euros on Friday in the opening game against Scotland in Munich before five days later hosting Hungary in Stuttgart and rounding up their group stage against Switzerland in Frankfurt.

Germany have not reached the quarter-finals of a tournament since 2016 when they lost to France in the semi-finals. Since then they have suffered two group stage exits at the World Cup as well as an underwhelming round of 16 elimination in 2020 EUROs to England after they scrapped out of their group.

GGFN | Jack Meenan