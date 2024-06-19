Germany reach Euro last 16 after 2-0 win over Hungary

Germany's Ilkay Guendogan celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group A soccer match between Germany and Hungary at Stuttgart Arena. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Hosts Germany became the first side to qualify for the Euro 2024 last 16 after Jamal Musiala's controversial goal and an Ilkay Gündogan strike in a 2-0 win over an enterprising Hungary on Wednesday.

Croatia's draw with Albania earlier and the situation in Group C means there will be at least two third-placed sides who cannot match Germany's six points. The four best third-placed teams out of six groups qualify for the knock-out stages alongside each top two.

"I'm mostly happy, it was a tough game and against awkward opponents," Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann told ARD TV. "The spaces were very tight, we found the gaps well with the second goal. We showed patience."

Man of the match Gündogan added: "We had to overcome difficulties and I think that showed in the first half. In the second half, we controlled it well."

Germany crashed out in the group stage of the last two World Cups while only made the last 16 in the last Euros.

Their 5-1 thrashing of Scotland lit up the opening game and Nagelsmann unsurprisingly kept the same line-up. This time his team were in their new pink away shirts, which have become best sellers.

Hungary, who lost 3-1 to Switzerland in their opener, brought in Bendeguz Bolla and Marton Dardai. Marco Rossi's side had a good recent record over the Germans having won 1-0 and drawn 1-1 in the Nations League and drawn 2-2 in Munich in the Euros three years ago.

Gala evening for Manuel Neuer

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban were in attendance in Stuttgart and had to quickly take their seats as Manuel Neuer was forced into a save from Roland Sallai inside the first 20 seconds.

Neuer was kept busy throughout on his 17th Euro appearance as he moved level with ex-Italy icon Gianluigi Buffon as the goalkeeper with the most Euro outings.

The Germany keeper had been under pressure coming into the tournament after blunders in the warm-up games but the doubters have been silenced for a while.

"It was very important to confirm our Scotland display," he said.

The Hungarians started the brighter generally although Kai Havertz and Robert Andrich also had two quick-fire chances early.

The breakthrough came midway through the first half when Musiala netted his second of the Euros after good work from captain Gündogan.

Hungary appealed for a foul by Gündogan in the box before he pulled it back for the 21-year-old, but a video review allowed the goal.

Neuer was then called into action again by a Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick as Hungary pushed hard.

Germany, though, asserted more control as the half went on and Musiala fired just wide before Sallai's header for Hungary was ruled out for an earlier offside.

Hungary get close, but Germany settle matters

The second half had a similar pattern, with Hungary striker Barnabás Varga going close with a header before Germany extended their lead.

Gündogan settled matters on 67 minutes when he swept in left back Maximilian Mittelstädt's low cross.

Germany were not as flowing as against the Scots but got the job done against the unlucky Hungarians.

Hungary's hopes of progressing are slim but they next meet Scotland, who play later against Switzerland in the other Group A game.

Rossi said: "I said (to the team) that I had nothing to regret. We made some mistakes, but some mistakes in football happen, you can make mistakes. Teams like Germany and other world class teams play better than us, we know that. I’d say Germany is possibly the biggest favourite to win the Euros."