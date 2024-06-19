Germany reach Euro last 16 after 2-0 win over Hungary

Germany's Ilkay Guendogan celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group A soccer match between Germany and Hungary at Stuttgart Arena. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Hosts Germany became the first side to qualify for the Euro 2024 last 16 after Jamal Musiala's controversial goal and an Ilkay Gündogan strike in a 2-0 win over an enterprising Hungary on Wednesday.

Croatia's draw with Albania earlier and the situation in Group C means there will be at least two third-placed sides who cannot match Germany's six points. The four best third-placed teams out of six groups qualify for the knock-out stages alongside each top two.

Germany's 5-1 thrashing of Scotland lit up the opening of the tournament and Julian Nagelsmann unsurprisingly kept the same starting line-up. This time his team were in their new pink away shirts, which have become best sellers.

Hungary, who lost 3-1 to Switzerland first up, started brightly but Germany got the opener midway through the first half.

Musiala rifled home his second of the tournament after good work from captain Gündogan. Hungary appealed for a foul by Gündogan in the box before he pulled it back, but a video review allowed the goal.

Hungary continued to threaten but Gündogan settled matters on 67 minutes when he swept in left back Maximilian Mittelstädt's low cross.

Manuel Neuer was kept busy on his 17th Euro appearance as he moved level with ex-Italy icon Gianluigi Buffon as the goalkeeper with the most Euro outings.

Marco Rossi's side also had a goal ruled out for offside.

Hungary's hopes of progressing are slim but they next meet Scotland, who play later against Switzerland in the other Group A game.

