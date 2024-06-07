Germany prepare for Scotland clash with win over Greece

[Getty Images]

Germany wrapped up their preparations for Euro 2024 in unconvincing fashion despite beating Greece 2-1 in Monchengladbach.

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross' 89th-minute goal saw Julian Nagelsmann's side come from behind after a lacklustre display.

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz equalised after Giorgos Masouras' first-half opener.

It was far from the ideal build-up for the tournament hosts, who open the European Championship against Scotland next Friday in Munich.

The late win comes four days after they played out a 0-0 draw with Ukraine.