Germany predicted lineup vs Switzerland - Euro 2024

There was less sparkle to Germany's play on Matchday 2 but vintage efficiency saw them over the line against Hungary.

The hosts have two wins from two games and need just a point against Switzerland in their final Group A contest to top it and set up a round of 16 tie against the runners-up from Group C.

Julian Nagelsmann has a wealth of talent at his disposal but has opted for a team that offers balance and allows its attacking stars to flourish. Take notes, Gareth Southgate.

The German boss named an unchanged team from the Scotland mauling against Hungary and continuity may well be in the offing on Sunday.

Here is how Germany could line up against Switzerland in their final Euro 2024 group stage outing.

Germany predicted lineup vs Switzerland (4-2-3-1)

GK: Manuel Neuer - Neuer was forced into more action after just 25 seconds against Hungary compared to Matchday 1. His position has come under scrutiny, but the veteran goalkeeper produced a fine performance last time out.

RB: Joshua Kimmich - Germany aren't blessed with a litany of right-back options, so Kimmich's return to right-back last season would have been welcomed by Nagelsmann. He'll continue down the flank on Sunday.

CB: Antonio Rudiger - A stellar season with double-winners Real Madrid has thrust Rudiger into the world's best centre-back conversations. The aggressive defender has enjoyed a stress-free start to Euro 2024.

CB: Jonathan Tah - Someone who could join Kimmich and Neuer in Bavaria next season, Tah has been in exquisite form for Bayer Leverkusen and continued that during the opening match.

LB: Maximilian Mittelstadt - It's been some rise for Mittelstadt. The left-back has gone from struggling as part of a crumbling Hertha Berlin side not so long ago to recording assists for his country on the biggest stage.

CM: Robert Andrich - Andrich may not be the prettiest midfield operator, but he's the perfect foil for Toni Kroos. He does the dirty work, although he's a booking away from suspension.

CM: Toni Kroos - Nagelsmann will hope his Germany side can get the business done early on Sunday so he can preserve his 11Pro-donning genius in the middle of the park for the knockouts.

RW: Jamal Musiala - The Bayern Munich star became the first player to score twice at this summer's tournament by netting the opener against Hungary. Musiala has dazzled in Group A and will be looking to finish his group stage campaign with a bang.

AM: Ilkay Gundogan - Germany's hip poster boys may be garnering plenty of attention, but Gundogan's quietly enjoying a fine tournament. The Barcelona midfielder scored his first goal of Euro 2024 last time out, wandering into the box before converting Mittelstadt's cross.

LW: Florian Wirtz - It was a quiet outing for Wirtz against Hungary, so he'll be keen to make an impression in Frankfurt.

ST: Kai Havertz - Nagelsmann has big bruiser Niclas Fullkrug to call upon, but the Borussia Dortmund striker will likely remain an option off the bench for now. Havertz's off-the-ball runs are key to unlocking Germany's playmakers between the lines and he also offers a threat in the box.