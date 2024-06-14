Germany predicted lineup vs Scotland - Euro 2024

Hosts Germany are aiming to make an early statement this summer as they face Scotland in the Euro 2024 curtain-raiser on Friday night.

There were initial fears heading into a home Euros following a woeful 2023, but victories over France and the Netherlands in March showed signs that Nagelsmann's Germany were heading in the right direction.

There are still teething issues, and we may not see the very best of this dynamic and vertical Germany until the latter stages of the tournament.

Nagelsmann has been able to call upon a mightily talented squad with plenty of firepower in attacking areas. Here's the starting lineup he could pick for the tournament opener against Scotland.

Germany predicted lineup vs Scotland (4-2-3-1)

GK: Manuel Neuer - A mistake against Greece means there have been calls for Nagelsmann to drop the veteran goalkeeper, but the manager won't be sparking any controversy at the start of Euro 2024.

RB: Joshua Kimmich - Kimmich found a new lease of life at right-back for Thomas Tuchel's Bayern, and he has a considerable role to play in attack given the narrow positioning of Nagelsmann's playmakers.

CB: Jonathan Tah - Tah has worked his way back into national team consideration after enjoying a superb season with Bayer Leverkusen.

CB: Antonio Rudiger - The Real Madrid centre-back heads into the Euros off the back of a fine season in which he secured his second Champions League crown. The aggressive defender will relish Friday's occasion.

LB: Maximillian Mittelstadt - Germany's left-back is somewhat of an unknown commodity having only earned his first caps earlier this year, but the adventurous Mittelstadt could embark on a breakout Euro 2024.

CM: Toni Kroos - Kroos remains one of the world's best midfielders, despite his impending retirement, and his return to the international scene for this tournament is a major boost for the hosts.

CM: Robert Andrich - The Leverkusen midfielder struggled in the warm-up matches and his place alongside Kroos is certainly at risk. Andrich needs to produce a commanding performance on Friday with Pascal Gross waiting in the wings.

RM: Florian Wirtz - Wirtz inspired Leverkusen's remarkable 2023/24 campaign by recording 38 goal contributions in all competitions. This has the makings of a productive tournament for the wily creator with an eye for goal.

AM: Ilkay Gundogan - Nagelsmann places a heavy emphasis on verticality and accessing his playmakers between the lines. Gundogan isn't a natural creator in advanced areas and could play of a more controlling role with Germany suffering from overcrowding in recent outings.

LM: Jamal Musiala - The Bayern Munich star will work in tandem with Wirtz throughout the tournament and attempt to wreak havoc in behind Scotland's midfield on Saturday. Musiala is perhaps the best around at manoeuvring out of tight spaces.

ST: Kai Havertz - Havertz's productive end to the season with Arsenal means he's a shoo-in for the #9 role this summer. Nagelsmann will ask Havertz to operate in a withdrawn role, but his heading ability should also come in handy.