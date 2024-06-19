Germany predicted lineup vs Hungary - Euro 2024

Having kicked off their Euro 2024 campaign in style, Germany are looking to make it two wins on the bounce when they face Hungary on Wednesday.

After their 5-1 demolition of Scotland in the tournament opener, spirits will be high among a reinvigorated Germany team. Julian Nagelsmann's young guns shone particularly bright against the Tartan Army, but goals from the bench mean that the former Bayern Munich coach has a few selection dilemmas.

Hungary, fresh from an agonising 3-1 defeat to Switzerland, will be no pushovers, as Germany have discovered in recent meetings. They are without a win in three against their second group stage opponents, but a renewed sense of belief within a talented squad should help Germany maintain their perfect start in Stuttgart.

Here is how Germany may well line up against Hungary in their second Euro 2024 outing.

Germany predicted lineup vs Hungary (4-2-3-1)

GK: Manuel Neuer - Despite calls for Marc-Andre ter Stegen to start prior to the tournament, Nagelsmann has put his faith in 38-year-old Neuer. He wasn't called upon much against Scotland and should be busier against Hungary.

RB: Joshua Kimmich - He may prefer playing in midfield, but Kimmich is a darn good right-back. The Bayern man was marauding up and down the flank against Scotland, even providing an assist for Florian Wirtz's opener.

CB: Antonio Rudiger - Having not put a foot wrong up against the blunt Che Adams last time out, Rudiger somehow came away from the 5-1 thrashing with an own goal to his name. He'll be hoping for better luck against Hungary.

CB: Jonathan Tah - Someone who could join Kimmich and Neuer in Bavaria next season, Tah has been in exquisite form for Bayer Leverkusen and continued that during the opening match.

LB: Maximilian Mittelstadt - After a sensational season with Stuttgart, Mittelstadt has earned his spot at left-back for Euro 2024. He will be returning to his home ground for the clash with Hungary.

CM: Robert Andrich - Having been withdrawn at half-time in the opener, Andrich shouldn't be in danger of losing his spot despite impressive cameos from Pascal Gross and Emre Can. He needs to be careful given he is already one yellow away from suspension.

CM: Toni Kroos - Turning out for the final time before retirement, Kroos' lap of honour got off to a good start. Another effortless display from the recent Champions League winner makes him indispensable right now.

RM: Jamal Musiala - The youngster bagged his first goal of the tournament last time out and was a menace on that right-hand side, drifting into central areas to drag defenders out of position. Beware Hungary.

AM: Ilkay Gundogan - Flourished in an attacking midfield role with his excellent vision and touch. The Barcelona midfielder has somehow managed to avoid injury from Ryan Porteous' horror challenge last time out.

LM: Florian Wirtz - After winning the Bundesliga Player of the Season award, Wirtz provided the first goal of Euro 2024 with a sublime finish. Having him and Musiala in a forward line really isn't fair.

ST: Kai Havertz - Borussia Dortmund's Niclas Fullkrug did his best to steal Havertz's starting spot with a fantastic performance from the bench, but the Arsenal man's place is safe for now. He too scored against Scotland from the penalty spot and offers a different dimension to the attack.