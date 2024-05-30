Germany players to get €400,000 for Euro 2024 title

Andreas Rettig, Managing Director Sport of the German Football Association (DFB), speaks at a press conference. Jürgen Kessler/dpa

Germany players will have a third chance to earn a record title bonus of €400,000 ($433,000), if they win the Euro 2024 home tournament.

The same title bonus was agreed at the last Euros in 2021 and at the 2022 World Cup. Germany went out in the last 16 and the group stage, respectively, and players got no bonus at all in 2022.

German Football Federation (DFB) managing director Andreas Rettig confirmed to dpa on Thursday that the DFB and team leaders around captain Ilkay Gündogan agreed on a similar scheme for the June 14-July 14 Euros.

"There will be no change in the performance-based tournament bonuses. We already agreed on this with the players’ council last year," Rettig said.

Like in the past, a group victory will bring €50,000, a quarter-final berth €100,000, the semi-finals €150,000 and a place in the final €250,000.

The title would cost the DFB €10.4 million for the 26-player squad but the DFB is also guaranteed an appearance fee of €9.25 million for each of the 24 participating teams from the ruling body UEFA. The champion could rake in a maximum €28.25 million from UEFA.

The biggest DFB bonus paid so far are €300,000 each player received for the 2014 World Cup title. There are three players left in the Euro squad from the 2014 side: goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, midfielder Toni Kroos and forward Thomas Müller.

Rettig also thanked the team that it will financially support the DFB academy along with the national team foundation.

"We were particularly pleased that the players are giving something back to the youngsters at their home European Championships," Rettig said.