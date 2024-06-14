Germany open Euro 2024 with resounding win against Scotland

The 2024 European Championships began with hosts Germany beating Scotland 5-1 at the Munich Football Arena on Friday night.

The hosts ensured opening night went according to plan by putting in a top performance which matched the seismic scoreline - the largest margin of victory in the first game of a Euros.

Scotland had to play just over one half of football with ten men after defender Ryan Porteous was sent off, but they looked a long way off of Germany's quality even before his dismissal.

The tournament's first goal came ten minutes into its first game, with Florian Wirtz breaking the deadlock with a stunning strike from the edge of the box.

Jamal Musiala added Germany's second minutes later at the end of a sweeping move as Julian Nagelsmann's men took total control in Munich.

On the stroke of half-time, Germany were awarded a penalty after a VAR check, with Porteous also sent off for a challenge high on the ankle of Ilkay Gundogan. The spot kick was taken by Kai Havertz, who coolly converted to put his side three to the good going into the break.

Niclas Fullkrug came off the bench to fire in Germany's fourth in the second half and later had one ruled out for offside.

Scotland got on the scoresheet on 87 minutes when a Scott McKenna header was deflected in off of Antonio Rudiger. Though the Tartan Army had something to sing and shout about, Emre Can scored the game's final goal in added time and the night ultimately belonged to Germany.

Germany return to Euro 2024 action on Wednesday when they take on Hungary in Stuttgart, while Scotland will look to bounce back later that day when they face Switzerland in Cologne.