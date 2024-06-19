Germany name starting XI to face Hungary

Germany have named the side that they hope will see them into the EURO 2024 knockout stages, with a win against Hungary guaranteeing their spot in the next round with a game still to play.





After blowing Scotland away 5-1 on the opening night of the competition, Julian Nagelsmann has selected the same team that started that game, which sees Kai Havertz keep his spot at the top of the pitch despite a strong cameo from Niclas Füllkrug. It also means that Ilkay Gundogan has shaken off his injury.

And here is how Hungary line up...





Can Die Mannschaft make it two wins from two, and become the first side to qualify for the knockout stages?