Germany must stop 'dynamic' Scotland - Fullkrug

[Reuters]

Niclas Fullkrug says Germany can't let Scotland "show their dynamism" on Friday.

Steve Clarke's side face the Euro 2024 hosts in the tournament opener in Munich on Friday.

Germany go into the game off the back of a 2-1 comeback win in a friendly against Greece while Scotland sacrificed a two goal lead to draw 2-2 with Finland in their final warm-up before the competition kicks off.

"We learnt some lessons from the Greece game which will be useful against Scotland," the Borussia Dortmund forward said.

"I’m interested to see how the coaches will prepare us for the game.

"I watched a Scotland match and they played differently to how I expected.

"They press very high. Against us, there’ll be phases where they’ll sit deeper.

"They try to get into shooting situations as quickly as possible, so it’ll be important that we counter that and not let them show their dynamism.

"We’ll prepare intensively this week. It’s not just about preparing for the opponent, but also keeping our energy levels up and improving ourselves."