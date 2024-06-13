From Germany: Manchester City working to sign 31-goal Bundesliga sensation

Manchester City are ‘trying’ to complete the signing of Bundesliga striker Dženan Pejčinović from Wolfsburg this summer, according to reports from Germany.

Pep Guardiola’s first-team and the City Football Academy are both expected to be boosted by additions this summer, with Manchester City having a huge network of young talent gaining experience across England and Europe through loan deals.

Maximo Perrone and Yan Couto both spent the 2023/24 campaign in La Liga, meanwhile James McAtee, Liam Delap, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Callum Doyle all gained experience across the top two divisions in England, playing in either the Premier League or Sky Bet Championship.

Current City Football Academy talents also gained first-team experience, with 20-year-old Micah Hamilton scoring on his UEFA Champions League debut, and Oscar Bobb scoring a last-gasp winner in the Premier League against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Manchester City have already made fresh investment in the City Football Academy in recent months, completing the signing of Claudio Echeverri from River Plate and 14-year-old American prodigy Cavan Sullivan from the MLS.

The Sky Blues could be set to make a third addition of the year this summer, with reports from Germany that Manchester City have renewed their interest in Wolfsburg teenager Dženan Pejčinović.

The 19-year-old striker scored 31 goals across two Under-19 competitions in Germany during the recent campaign and also made four first-team appearances in the Bundesliga.

The German-born forward also registered four assists and has been on Manchester City’s radar since his performances at Augsburg’s academy, prior to moving to the Volkswagen Arena in 2022.

Pejčinović has a contract until 2027 with Wolfsburg, but Manchester City are ‘trying to secure’ the signing of the striker this summer, according to a Kicker report relayed by Sport Witness.

Wolfsburg are reportedly facing a dilemma regarding whether to retain the teenager next season or send him out on loan, with the latter the expected outcome should he move to the Etihad Stadium, given both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez are available to Guardiola.