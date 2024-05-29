From Germany: Manchester City identify Bundesliga shot-stopper as Ederson replacement

Manchester City scouts have reportedly identified a replacement for goalkeeper Ederson ahead of the summer transfer window.

Etihad bosses are bracing for potential changes to the Manchester City first-team goalkeeping department ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, with first-choice goalkeeper Ederson linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia and Stefan Ortega stalling contract extension talks.

Ederson, who has been at Manchester City since a £35 million switch from Benfica in 2017, is contracted in east Manchester until 2026 but is attracting interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, with the 30-year-old weighing up his long-term future.

Ortega has rivalled the Brazil international throughout the recent campaign, making 20 appearances, including starts against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu and against Arsenal in a crunch Premier League clash.

The German is out of contract next summer and is also attracting transfer interest, with Chelsea reportedly considering a move for the shot-stopper, who has so far failed to agree a new contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Talks regarding a new deal with Ortega reached an impasse during the season, however both parties are expected to return to the negotiating table, as Manchester City seek to ensure that they can’t lose the 31-year-old on a free transfer.

The departure of Ederson could also see Ortega promoted to number one by Pep Guardiola, a factor which could hugely impact talks with the German goalkeeper.

Manchester City would require a goalkeeping replacement should either Ederson or Ortega leave, with the latter having moved to the Etihad Stadium from the Bundesliga in 2022 on a free transfer from Arminia Bielefeld.

Scouts at the Etihad Stadium could return to the Bundesliga talent pool, with Werder Bremen goalkeeper Michael Zetterer reportedly having been identified by Manchester City ahead of next month’s transfer window.

Sport Witness relay claims from outlet BILD, who report that Manchester City could make a move for the 28-year-old should they need to sign a new second choice goalkeeper, with Zetterer additionally having an active release clause.

Zetterer is contracted at the Bundesliga club until 2027, and made 27 appearances for Werder Bremen this term, keeping six clean sheets and conceding 37 goals.