Germany's 'phenomenal' Musiala thrills again on Stuttgart homecoming

Hosts Germany clinched a spot in the Euro 2024 knockout round thanks to a dazzling display from Jamal Musiala in Stuttgart, the city of his birth.

Named man of the match against Scotland on Friday, Musiala again thrilled for Julian Nagelsmann's team, scoring the opener in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Hungary and helping to create the second, while carving out several more chances.

Germany and Real Madrid defender Antonio Ruediger, who has played alongside some of the best in the game, lauded the "great" Musiala after the match.

"This guy, he's very good.

"His dribbling and everything, he takes risks in certain situations but it's OK, that's why we defenders are there.

"He's phenomenal."

Speaking to the press after the 5-1 win over the Scots in the tournament opener, Musiala was asked if he had played the best game of his life.

"Yeah you could say that, when we're in flow, it works," he said.

After a dominant display where he showed vision and composure in addition to his usual creative brilliance, it is clear Musiala -- and Germany -- have even better games ahead of them.

- Two goals in two games -

Musiala opened the scoring after 22 minutes on Wednesday, slamming the ball in from close range after receiving a pass from Ilkay Gundogan, who muscled his way through the Hungarian defence.

The goal was reminiscent of his strike in Friday's win, showing there is more to Musiala's game than stylish dribbling.

He looked to have repeated the trick just before half-time but his long-range effort hit the side netting.

Midway through the second half and with Hungary outclassed but dangerous on the counter, Musiala was the architect of Germany's second.

Musiala held the ball up before going left for Maximilian Mittelstaedt, who cut the ball back for Gundogan to sweep home.

He also impressed in defence, tracking back at one stage in the first half to snuff out a potential Hungary counter.

- Homecoming -

Prior to the tournament, Deutsche Bahn, the German national rail service, placed signs at stations across the city reminding passengers they were in the "hometown of Jamal Musiala".

Born in Stuttgart, he grew up 250 kilometres away in Fulda before moving to England where he learned his craft, but the city is just the latest to lay claim to the talented 21-year-old.

Abroad, particularly in England, Musiala is seen as the one who got away -- particularly as he is a product of the country's impressive junior development system.

Musiala represented England as a teenager alongside current superstar Jude Bellingham, but chose to represent Germany in 2021 aged 18 after his move to Bayern Munich.

After Germany were eliminated at the group stage for the second straight World Cup in Qatar, Musiala -- one of the few shining lights -- was held up as an example of why the country needed to overhaul its player development system.

Musiala had played for Germany in Stuttgart before, coming off the bench in a 6-0 drubbing of Armenia with the stadium only a third full due to Covid restrictions.

This time however he was showered with rapturous applause when subbed off with 18 minutes remaining. It felt like Germany's brightest jewel had truly arrived -- and with it, the home side's hopes of a fourth Euros crown.

