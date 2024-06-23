Germany international Gross close to transfer to Dortmund

Germany's Pascal Gross answers questions from journalists during the team press conference. Gross is close to a transfer to Borussia Dortmund, according to broadcasters Sky. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Germany international Pascal Gross is close to a transfer to Borussia Dortmund, according to broadcasters Sky.

Sky said on Sunday that the Bundesliga club is close to reaching "a verbal agreement" with the Brighton midfielder.

The length of the contract still needs to be clarified, the report said. The options are a deal until 2026 with the choice of a further year or a permanent contract until 2027.

According to Sky, a transfer fee of €7 to €10 million ($7.48 to 10.69 million) is being discussed.

Gross plays for Premier League side Brighton since 2017. He's currently with Germany competing at the Euro 2024 on home soil.