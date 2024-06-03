Germany held to goalless draw with Ukraine in Euro 2024 tune-up game

Germany's Waldemar Anton (L) and Ukraine's Mychajlo Mudryk in action during the International Firendly soccer match between Germany and Ukraine at the the Max Morlock Stadium. Christian Charisius/dpa

Germany were held to a goalless draw with Ukraine on Monday in their penultimate test before the Euro 2024 on home soil.

Germany's best chance to find the net came in the 61st minute, when debutant Maximilian Beier smashed the ball against the crossbar.

Ukraine could have broken the deadlock in the first half but Roman Yaremchuk was denied in the 38th by a stunning save from Manuel Neuer, who was playing his first game for Germany since the 2022 World Cup.

Neuer suffered a season-ending leg fracture shortly after the tournament and the expected comeback in March had to be postponed after he picked up an injury in training.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann made further two changes to his starting line-up after wins against France and the Netherlands in March. The Real Madrid duo of Toni Kroos and Antonio Rüdiger were replaced by Pascal Gross and Waldemar Anton respectively.

Kroos and Rüdiger, as well as Borussia Dortmund's Niclas Füllkrug and Nico Schlotterbeck were not available after they played the Champions League final last Saturday.

This is Germany's second draw with Ukraine in over a year. In 2023, they drew 3-3 under then coach Hansi Flick.

Before their opening game at the Euro 2024 against Scotland on June 14, Germany have a final tune-up game against Greece on Friday.

Germany's Robin Koch (R) and Ukraine's Ruslan Malinovskyi in action during the International Firendly soccer match between Germany and Ukraine at the the Max Morlock Stadium. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann reacts during the International Firendly soccer match between Germany and Ukraine at the the Max Morlock Stadium. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Ukraine's Juchym Konoplja and Germany's Florian Wirtz (R) in action during the International Firendly soccer match between Germany and Ukraine at the the Max Morlock Stadium. Tom Weller/dpa

Ukraine's Viktor Zyhankov (L) and Germany's Maximilian Mittelstaedt in action during the International Firendly soccer match between Germany and Ukraine at the the Max Morlock Stadium. Daniel Karmann/dpa

Germany's Waldemar Anton and Ukraine's Roman Jaremtschuk (R) in action during the International Firendly soccer match between Germany and Ukraine at the the Max Morlock Stadium. Christian Charisius/dpa