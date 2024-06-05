Germany headaches: Oberdorf injury and small Olympic squad

Horst Hrubesch, coach of the Germany women's national soccer team, attends a soccer match between Germany and Poland. Germany coach Horst Hrubesch will be sweating on the fitness of key midfielder Lena Oberdorf and faces a selection headache for the Paris Olympics after the women's team booked their place at Euro 2025. Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa

Germany coach Horst Hrubesch will be sweating on the fitness of key midfielder Lena Oberdorf and faces a selection headache for the Paris Olympics after the women's team booked their place at Euro 2025.

Oberdorf limped off during Tuesday's 3-1 victory in Poland with which the record champions secured their place at next year's Euros in Switzerland with two games to spare.

The final qualifiers are on July 12 in Iceland and four days later against Austria.

They also serve as tune-ups for the Olympic tournament Germany start on July 25 against Australia, with record world and Olympic champions United States and Zambia the other group stage opponents.

"I hope it is nothing serious," Hrubesch told broadcasters ARD about the calf muscle injury Oberdorf sustained. "We will have to wait and see."

Germany had to come from behind for the third time to remain perfect in the group after four matches, thanks to a second-half brace from Lea Schüller and a final goal from Klara Bühl.

‘What we set out to do, not to fall behind early on, didn't work. But it really is a quality that characterises the team, always coming back and not giving up," sporting director Nia Künzer said.

"Now it's really about giving everyone a chance to recover a bit" on holiday before returning with "a certain freshness of mind" next month, she added.

Hrubesch lamented wastefulness and said his team all but gifted Poland an early lead from Dominika Grabowska, but like Künzer hopes that the players will return fresher from holiday.

Hrubesch will have to use the next weeks and the final qualifiers to decide on his Olympic squad which with 18 players is smaller than the 23 players for Euros or World Cups.

"I can only take 18 along, that is the biggest problem," Hrubesch said.