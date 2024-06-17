Germany gets ready for another tricky game two at big events

(L-R) Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Toni Kroos and Thomas Mueller laugh after the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A soccer match between Germany and Scotland at Munich Football Arena. Federico Gambarini/dpa

It is not known whether Toni Kroos was remembering David Odonkor and/or his own past experience when he talked about a Euro 2024 flow after Germany's opening 5-1 victory against Scotland.

While saying that "of course we wanted to start well" into the home tournament, he said only the second match on Wednesday against Hungary would show what the team is capable of and how loyal the fans will be in tougher times.

"I don't know if you're already in the flow after one game. But if we carry that over into the next game, which will definitely be more difficult, because we're up against a team that's at least a class above Scotland, then we can talk about flow," Kroos said.

Defining moment in 2006

The last time Germany hosted a big event, the 2006 World Cup, they started with a 4-2 win against Costa Rica but were then frustrated by Poland in the second match.

Coach Jürgen Klinsmann brought on Borussia Dortmund winger David Odonkor, a surprise squad nominee mainly because of his speed. He duly delivered with a run down the right and crossed for Oliver Neuville, also a substitute, to score a stoppage time 1-0 winner.

That late win is widely seen as the real start of the team's belief and a nation-wide euphoria which carried them into the semi-finals in what is remembered as the "summer fairytale."

Beating Hungary, who lost their opener 3-1 against Switzerland, regardless how and by which score, could have the same effect this time around.

Past setbacks

Germany will be favourites like 18 years ago but Kroos, as well as Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer, know from personal experience that game two at a big event is not always easy for the four-time world and triple European champions Germany after an opening victory.

The three were present when Germany started their run to the 2014 World Cup title with a 4-0 demolition of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, only then to be held 2-2 by Ghana.

Germany drew 0-0 with Argentina after trouncing Switzerland 5-0 in 1966, in 2002 they had to swallow a late 1-1 equalizer against Ireland after thrashing Saudi Arabia 8-0, and in 2010 they were beaten 1-0 by Serbia after opening 4-0 against Australia.

The setbacks served as wake-up calls as Germany went on to reach the final in 1966 and 2002, and the semis in 2010. There was a similar scenario at Euro 2008 when an opening 2-0 over Poland was followed by a 2-1 reverse against Croatia, before a run into another final.

Victory at home means even more

However, these tournaments were played abroad while momentum is much more important at home to rally the fans and the nation behind the team.

"Now we have to take the euphoria into the upcoming games," 2014 world champion Bastian Schweinsteiger wrote on X.

The Germany camp has said that no one is getting carried away, and Müller insisted it was solely up to the team to deliver.

"This emotional talk always makes for a nice read, but it doesn't carry you through the tournament. You have to win the games. That's why the points are crucial," he said.