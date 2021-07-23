Germany debuts full-length unitards at Olympics in stand against 'sexualization in gymnastics'

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read

One women's gymnastics team won't be dressed like the others at the Olympics.

The German Olympic team revealed their uniforms for the Tokyo Games at a practice session on Thursday. The noticeable difference from the typical gymnastics garments seen on the international stage: Their legs were covered.

Rather than wear leg-revealing leotards, Germany opted to go with sleeveless unitards, as Instagram posts from the team's members show:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pauline Schäfer 🤸🏽‍♀️ (@pauline_schaefer)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Elisabeth Seitz (@seitzeli)

A translation of Pauline Schaefer's caption:

Our podium training went really well. We were able to call up our performance and introduce ourselves to the judges.

Fine-tuning will be done again until Sunday and then it will finally start.

How do you like our new outfit?

Germany debuted its unitards at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in April, per the BBC, with two teammates joining Sarah Vossi after the 21-year-old made the switch.

The German gymnastics federation told the BBC its gymnasts were taking a stand against the "sexualization in gymnastics," especially in the wake of the sexual abuse scandals that have rocked the industry.

Vossi said she hopes to set an example for younger gymnasts, who compete in a sport where many of the elite competitors are under 18:

"We hope gymnasts uncomfortable in the usual outfits will feel emboldened to follow our example," said Voss.

"We women all want to feel good in our skin. In the sport of gymnastics it gets harder and harder as you grow out of your child's body. As a little girl I didn't see the tight gym outfits as such a big deal. But when puberty began, when my period came, I began feeling increasingly uncomfortable."

The amount of skin showed by a female athlete's uniform has become a suddenly hot topic this week, as the Norwegian women's handball team made headlines by refusing to wear the bikini bottoms mandated by the European Handball Federation. Conversely, a Paralympic athlete called out an official at the English championships for complaining that her shorts were too revealing.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics-Gymnastics-German women take a stand in full-body suits in Tokyo

    German female gymnasts will choose whether they want to wear full body-suits in Sunday's qualifications at the Tokyo Olympics after receiving accolades for donning the outfits in the past in a stand against the sexualisation of their sport. The German team wore fuchsia unitards - combined leotards and leggings extending to the ankles - at their podium training in Tokyo on Thursday and said they could chose to wear them again when competition begins. "We wanted to show that every woman, everybody, should decide what to wear," said Elisabeth Seitz, who will be competing in her third Games.

  • Wear your Team USA pride with these 10 Olympic fashion picks

    From Skims loungewear to Nike jerseys to Polo T-shirts, these are some of the most patriotic Team USA gear to wear for the Summer Olympics 2021.

  • CBS Fires Station Chiefs in Los Angeles and Chicago Following Misconduct Probe

    CBS has ousted the leaders of its O&O stations in Los Angeles and Chicago after concluding a six-month investigation into misconduct claims at the CBS Television Stations group. Jay Howell is out as general manager of KCBS-TV and KCAL-TV Los Angeles, as is Derek Dalton at WBBM-TV Chicago. The terminations were disclosed in memos Thursday […]

  • 46-year-old gymnast insists Tokyo Olympics, her eighth, will be her last

    Gymnast Oksana Chusovitina has been competing for so long that she represented the Soviet Union at her first world championships in 1991.

  • Dominique Moceanu's Olympics legacy in gymnastics lives on through her son, who eyes 2024 Games

    Moceanu was just 15 when she won gymnastics gold at the 1996 Olympics, and after battling abusive coaches for years, she now runs her own gym.

  • Swimming warmup at Olympics can be a chaotic 'nightmare'

    Cate Campbell was a 17-year-old swimming phenomenon when she learned the dangers of warmup at major competitions the hard way. Campbell came away with three vertebrae compacted in her neck — which was rendered practically immobile — and a big lump on her head. Now entering her fourth Olympics with five medals to her name, Campbell knows the most important rule of warmup.

  • Investigators reveal work to weed out pre-Olympics cheating

    Eight Olympic qualifying performances in track and field were wiped out because of suspicions of cheating and the athletes were denied entry to the Tokyo Games, investigators said Thursday. Reports of suspicious activity came from 16 different countries, track’s Athletics Integrity Unit said after identifying possible pre-Games cheating. The alerts related to “unreliable photo-finish pictures, the short measuring of courses, illegal use of pacers, use of unauthorized field instruments and incorrect timings,” the AIU said.

  • 41 Pictures That Show How Much Team USA's Olympic Uniforms Have Changed

    You just purchased a "TEAM USA" t-shirt on Etsy, your plans for the next few weeks revolve around sports, and you're suddenly an expert on the ins and outs of gymnastics score keeping. In other words: the 2021 Tokyo Olympics have finally arrived (after a year-long delay!) and the time has come to stan the U.S. gymnastics team. While the outfits olympic athletes wear might not seem like the most important thing ever, for the U.S. gymnastics team, they kinda are!

  • U.S. surgeon general is alarmed at Florida’s soaring COVID cases. But is DeSantis? | Editorial

    It’s enough to make you want to scream.

  • Progressive House Democrats threaten bipartisan infrastructure deal

    Some progressive House Democrats — and potentially 20 members of the pivotal Transportation and Infrastructure Committee — are signaling they'll vote against the Senate’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package.Why it matters: With just three Democratic votes to spare, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and President Biden must seriously consider every possible House defection if they hope to pass the Senate package.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Ax

  • Senior White House adviser to brief congressional Democrats on selling Biden’s economic agenda

    President Biden is dispatching senior adviser Anita Dunn to Capitol Hill on Thursday to brief congressional Democrats on selling Biden’s economic agenda.Why it matters: By sending Dunn, a messaging and polling expert, to brief both chambers, the White House is acknowledging that it faces both legislative and political hurdles in getting its infrastructure bills passed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: Armed with polling data and a slide

  • 5 eye creams that reduce puffiness and add moisture

    Instantly see an improvement in your eye area.

  • Pelosi says other Republicans have expressed interest in January 6 committee

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says there are other Republicans who have expressed interest in joining the committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Pelosi barred two picks from Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. As a result, McCarthy has threatened to pull all five of his selections and conduct a separate investigation. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports from Capitol Hill. Then, Nicholas Wu, a congressional reporter for Politico, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss that and more.

  • Pay raises making a comeback post-pandemic- here’s why

    Catherine Hartmann, North America Rewards practice leader at Willis Towers Watson, joins Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus on this week’s career control to break down the rebound in pay raises and which sectors are seeing the highest raise in wages for 2022.

  • Column: Here's why the FDA shouldn't rush giving full approval to the COVID vaccines

    The FDA is being urged to hasten full approval for the COVID-19 vaccines. It should let the process play out.

  • Heavy rain continues across the parched Southwest

    Scattered thunderstorms brought heavy rain to parts of the Desert Southwest on July 22, leading to flooding in some areas that have been experiencing drought.

  • Disappointed WADA watches as Russians prepare for Tokyo Games

    The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will be forced to watch as Russian athletes don uniforms in their country's colours of red, white and blue and compete at the Tokyo Olympics, having received softened sanctions over the nation's doping scandals. WADA had originally banned Russia from the world's top sporting events for four years in December 2019, but the sanctions were halved late last year by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), in a clear victory for the Russian side. While the Russians are still not allowed to compete under their own flag, they can now wear their tri-colour uniforms instead of the neutral ones initially imposed by WADA.

  • Australian states squabble as NSW seeks COVID vaccine priority

    Australia's largest state of New South Wales on Friday urged the federal government to divert vaccine doses to Sydney, the epicentre of a flaring COVID-19 outbreak, raising objections from other states desperate for protection from the virus. "We know that in some places around Australia there are very few cases or zero cases," Berejiklian said in a televised news briefing on Friday. Only 15% of Australia's adult population is fully vaccinated, partly due to health advice regarding rare cases of blood clots among some recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • White House officials debate masking push as covid infections spike

    WASHINGTON - Top White House aides and Biden administration officials are debating whether they should urge vaccinated Americans to wear masks in more settings as the delta variant causes spikes in coronavirus infections across the country, according to six people familiar with the discussions. The talks are in a preliminary phase and their result could be as simple as new messaging from top White House officials. But some of the talks include officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Pre

  • Alexis Ohanian, Former Executive Chair of Reddit and Founder of Seven Seven Six, Signs With UTA

    United Talent Agency (UTA) has signed Alexis Ohanian, the founder of the software-enabled venture firm Seven Seven Six and former executive chair of Reddit, for representation in all areas. Ohanian is best known for co-founding Reddit in 2005. It’s one of the largest websites in the U.S. and is now worth over $6 billion. Reddit […]