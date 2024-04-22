Germany has 'excellent arguments' to host 2027 women's World Cup

Nia Kuenzer, sports director for women's soccer at the German Football Association (DFB), stands in the stadium before the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich at Volkswagen Arena. German Football Federation (DFB) women's director Nia Künzer said that Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands have "excellent arguments" to become the hosts of the 2027 women's World Cup together. Swen Pförtner/dpa

"We have excellent arguments in our favour. It will be tight, but we can do it," she told the Kicker sports magazine.

The FIFA Congress in Bangkok on May 17 will decide who will host the tournament. Other candidates include Brazil and a joint bid from United States and Mexico.

"I believe that we can offer a World Cup with excellent infrastructure and organization, with short distances to the venues and the prospect of a very good financial return, which will flow back into the worldwide development of women's football," Künzer said.

Last time Germany hosted the women's World Cup was in 2011. For 2027, the potential host cities in the country are Gelsenkirchen, Dortmund, Düsseldorf and Cologne.

The last edition of the tournament took place in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, when Spain were crowned champions.