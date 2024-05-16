Germany Euro 2024 squad with Kroos and Müller, without Hummels

Julian Nagelsmann, national coach of the German national soccer team, takes part in the press conference for the nomination of the provisional German Football Association (DFB) squad for the UEFA European Football Championship-Euro 2024. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann announced his provisional 27-man squad for the Euro 2024 on home soil this summer with veterans Toni Kroos and Thomas Müller, but without Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels.

Hummels was expected to be excluded from the list announced on Thursday, as well as Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka and injured winger Serge Gnabry.

Kroos returned into the national team during the international break in March after almost three years of international retirement.

The German Football Federation (DFB) had already announced 18 names in an unique and unconventional way throughout the week.

Players were announced via traditional and social media, influencers, TV celebrities, an art gallery, national carriers Lufthansa, at a concert and even a döner kebab shop owner before the official presentation by Nagelsmann.

In addition to Kroos and Müller, the group announced on Thursday includes Alexander Nübel, Marc-André ter Stegen, Oliver Baumann, Jamal Musiala, Waldemar Anton, Benjamin Henrichs and Maximilian Beier.

Only 12 players from the 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar were called up again.

The final squad has to be submitted by June 7 and can have no more than 26 players

Nagelsmann will gather his team on May 26 for pre-Euros training and tune-up games against Ukraine on June 3 and Greece on June 7.

Real Madrid players Antonio Rüdiger and Kroos as well as Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck and Niclas Füllkrug will miss the first week of training, and probably the Ukraine game, because their clubs contest the Champions League final on June 1.