Germany Euro 2024 reserves train while the others gets a rest

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann (L) looks at assistant coach Sandro Wagner (C) and his players during a training session for the team ahead of Sunday's UEFA EURO 2024 Group A soccer mahatch against Switzerland. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Germany's core team got a rest on Thursday after beating Hungary 2-0 for a place in the Euro 2024 round of 16, with only the other squad members on the training pitch.

The rest will be helpful as Hungary were a stronger opponent the previous day than Scotland, who the Germans beat 5-1 in last week's tournament opener.

The victories see Germany advance at the home tournament but they also want to finish top of Group A, for which a draw is needed in the final game on Sunday against Switzerland.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann has dismissed suggestions he may rotate the squad.

He said coming first will be a statement internally and externally while he also wants his preferred 11 to keep the momentum.

"I think it's important that we have as many players as possible from the first eleven on the pitch so that we can simply get into the rhythm," Nagelsmann said.

There are no injury worries in the squad but four players are on one booking, with a second one leading to a one-game suspension: midfielder Robert Andrich and defenders Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rüdiger and Maximilian Mittelstädt.

Yellow cards from earlier games are not scrapped until after the quarter-finals.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann (C) speaks to players during a training session for the team ahead of Sunday's UEFA EURO 2024 Group A soccer mahatch against Switzerland. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann (C) speaks to the team during a training session for the team ahead of Sunday's UEFA EURO 2024 Group A soccer mahatch against Switzerland. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann celebrates after the UEFA Euro 2024 group A soccer match between Germany and Hungary at Stuttgart Arena. Christian Charisius/dpa