Germany Euro 2024 Fixtures: Dates, Venues and Analysis

Germany secured their passage into the Euro 2024 knockout stage with a comprehensive 2-0 win over Hungary. What are their remaining fixtures in the group stage and what is their record like against the other Group A nations?

Germany is ready to get behind their team on home soil, but they have tricky ties against Scotland, Switzerland and Hungary to contend with. Die Mannschaft have struggled in recent competitions, only making it as far as the Round of 16 at Euro 2020 ad being knocked out at the group stage of World Cup 2022. Can Julian Nagelsmann’s side bounce back on home turf?

Group A – Matchweek One

Matches between Germany and Scotland have been few and far between in recent years, with just two encounters in the last decade. Germany have won four of the last six meetings between the two, most recently a 3-2 classic at Hampden Park. Scotland have won just won of the last 13 battles between the two.

Group A – Matchweek Two

Group A Date Fixture Ground 19/06 Germany 2-0 Hungary Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart *All times BST

This has been a tricky fixture for Germany in recent years, with three games without a win against their Hungarian counterparts. Prior to those matches, it doesn’t make much better reading for Germany. Just three wins in 12 matches against Hungary makes this one of the tougher battles Germany could’ve been handed.

Group A – Matchweek Three

Group A Date Fixture Ground 23/06 Switzerland vs Germany (8pm) Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt *All times BST

Another tie that has presented Germany with a problem over recent years. Switzerland have now gone three games unbeaten against Germany, including an incredible 5-3 victory in 2012. Indeed, this game seems to bring the goals, with 26 goals across their last six encounters.