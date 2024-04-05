Germany edge Austria, holders England draw in Euro 2025 qualifying

Germany's Giulia Gwinn (C) celebrates with her team-mates after scoring her side's third goal from a penalty during the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifying soccer match between Austria and Germany at Raiffeisen Arena. Expa/Reinhard Eisenbauer/APA/dpa

Record champions Germany laboured to a 3-2 victory from an early two-goal deficit in Austria on Friday in women's Euro 2025 qualifying while title holders England were held 1-1 by Sweden.

Giulia Gwinn, standing in as captain for injured Alexandra Popp, got the winner for the 2022 runners-up in the 63rd minute via a controversial penalty in Linz, after goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger was ruled to have fouled substitute Laura Freigang.

Austria had led 2-0 after 16 minutes from Eileen Campbell's brace on a solo run and header, which was cancelled out by Klara Bühl, who also struck twice, from a distance in the 39th and off Sjoeke Nüskens in the 49th.

Eight-time champions Germany prevailed thanks to an improved performance in the second half and continue on Tuesday against Iceland who defeated Poland in the other Friday game. Poland next play Austria.

England were held by Sweden at Wembley Stadium where they had lifted the trophy two years ago.

Alessia Russo headed Lauren James' cross home to put the Lionesses 1-0 up in the 24th but Fridolina Rolfö nodded a 64th-minute equalizer at the far post.

World and Nations League champions Spain meanwhile routed hosting Belgium 7-0, with Salma Paralluelo scoring a hat-trick and Esther Gonzalez a brace.

Elsewhere, Nations League finalists and Olympic hosts France edged Ireland 1-0 while the 2017 champions Netherlands lost 2-0 in Italy.

The two top-ranked teams from each of the League A groups qualify directly for the 2025 Euros in Switzerland.

