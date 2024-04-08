Germany director Völler to stay until 2026, Nagelsmann to follow?

Sports director Rudi Voeller hands over a fountain pen to sign the city's golden book, with DFB president Bernd Neuendorf in the background, during the German national football team's delegation's visit to Duesseldorf ahead of the European Championship. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Rudi Völler will remain German men's national teams director until the 20026 World Cup, and officials have expressed hope that this will prompt coach Julian Nagelsmann to follow suit.

The governing body DFB said on Monday that it has renewed the contract of the former national team striker and coach Völler by two years, beyond this year's European championships which take place in Germany.

Völler, 63, took the newly created job after the 2022 World Cup group stage exit, after originally only being part of a DFB task force set up to create change.

The team now coached by Nagelsmann has started to show improvement after a difficult period, and Völler has been credited to have helped make the turnaround possible.

"With all his experience, Rudi Völler is an important contact and advisor for me and also for the coaches and players. He has a positive influence on the national team," DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said in a statement.

"After some difficult years recently, there is a great deal of enthusiasm for the national team again. In addition to the outstanding work of Julian Nagelsmann and his team, this is also thanks to Rudi Völler."

Völler said: "Over the past 14 months of my work, I have realised that I have grown more and more fond of my responsible role at the DFB every day.

"What perhaps started out as a sense of obligation towards Germany, the association and the national team has long since developed into a personal endeavour.

"As director of the senior national team, I would like to use my experience to play my part in ensuring that Germany's most important football team is successful again, but also beyond this summer's home European Championships.

"I really enjoy working with all those responsible at the DFB for the senior national team, right down to the U-teams. Together, we now want to organise a wonderful European Championship in Germany and then take the momentum with us for further tasks."

Völler was instrumental in last autumn's appointment of former Bayern Munich coach Nagelsmann in succession of Hansi Flick.

Germany returned to form in March friendlies with victories against France and the Netherlands, and the DFB has said it would like to renew Nagelsmann's contract which runs until the Euros.

Nagelsmann has said he would like his future decided before the tournament, open to continue at the Germany helm but also ready to return to club coaching.

"We also expect his [Völler's] contract extension to send a positive signal to national coach Julian Nagelsmann, with whom we would also like to work together in the long term," DFB managing director Andreas Rettig said.

Völler earned 90 Germany caps, winning the World Cup in 1990 and playing in the finals of the 1986 World Cup and Euro 1992. He coached Germany to the 2002 World Cup final during his term at the helm 2000-2004, and was interim coach for one match last year before Nagelsmann took charge.

Before his latest DFB engagement he was a long time sporting director and managing director for sport at Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen until 2022.