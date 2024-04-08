Germany director Völler to stay on until 2026 World Cup

Rudi Voeller, director of the senior men's national team, pictured before the International soccer match between Germany and the Netherlands at Deutsche Bank Park. The DFB said it has renewed the contract of the popular former national team striker and coach by two years, beyond this year's European championships which take place in Germany. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Rudi Völler will remain German men's national teams director until the 20026 World Cup, the governing body DFB said on Monday.

The DFB said it has renewed the contract of the popular former national team striker and coach by two years, beyond this year's European championships which take place in Germany.

Völler, 63, took the newly created job after a 2022 World Cup group stage exit, after originally just being part of a DFB task force set up to create change.

The team now coached by Julian Nagelsmann has started to show improvement after a difficult period, and Völler has been credited to have helped make the turnaround possible.

"After some difficult years recently, there is a great deal of enthusiasm for the national team again. In addition to the outstanding work of Julian Nagelsmann and his team, this is also thanks to Rudi Völler," DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said.

Völler said: "Over the past 14 months of my work, I have realised that I have grown more and more fond of my responsible role at the DFB every day.

"What perhaps started out as a sense of obligation towards Germany, the association and the national team has long since developed into a personal endeavour.

"As director of the senior national team, I would like to use my experience to play my part in ensuring that Germany's most important football team is successful again, but also beyond this summer's home European Championships.

"Together, we now want to organise a wonderful European Championship in Germany and then take the momentum with us for further tasks."

Völler earned 90 Germany caps, winning the World Cup in 1990 and playing in the finals of the 1986 World Cup and Euro 1992. He coached Germany to the 2002 World Cup final during his term at the helm 2000-2004.