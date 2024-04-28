Germany director Völler: Rangnick would be 'great solution'for Bayern

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick gives instructions during the International soccer match between Austria and Germany at Ernst Happel Stadium. Christian Charisius/dpa

German Football Federation (DFB) sporting director Rudi Völler can picture Ralf Rangnick as new Bayern Munich coach.

"I consider him an absolute top coach, a football expert, who has always had great success with his way of leading teams," Völler told the Welt TV on Sunday.

Rangnick is the favourite candidate to replace Thomas Tuchel, who is leaving in summer. Völler believes that it would "certainly be a great solution."

Rangnick, who is Austrian national team coach on a contract until 2026, has confirmed that Bayern had contacted him.

He has emerged as favourite for the Bayern job after Xabi Alonso from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen and German national team coach Julian Nagelsmann said they were staying in their current positions.

Had Nagelsmann not extended his contract with the DFB to return to Bayern, Völler would be the one currently looking for a new coach. He didn't say Rangnick would have been a candidate but "without naming names, in the end, when you see the names that are being discussed at Bayern, many of them are similar."

Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl said the club won't make any decision about who will replace Tuchel until after the Champions League semi-final match against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

"The next 2-3 days it's all about Real Madrid. Christoph (Freund, sporting director) and I will simultaneously try to make things clear in the background. But as of now there will be no decision before the first leg against Real Madrid," he said on Saturday.