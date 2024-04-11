Germany director Völler happy with Leverkusen potential league title

Rudi Voeller, director of the senior men's national team, pictured before the International soccer match between Germany and the Netherlands at Deutsche Bank Park. The DFB said it has renewed the contract of the popular former national team striker and coach by two years, beyond this year's European championships which take place in Germany. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Germany national team director Rudi Völler, a former Leverkusen player, coach and top official, is happy with the club's potential maiden Bundesliga title.

"Club boss Fernando Carro recently said so beautifully that football history owes Bayer Leverkusen a Bundesliga title and Atletico Madrid a Champions League title. That's a little bit true," he said on Thursday at an event organized by telecommunications company Telekom in Bonn.

Leverkusen, who are unbeaten in all of their 41 season matches and a record-equalling 28 in the Bundesliga in 2023-24, will be crowned champions if they beats Werder Bremen on Sunday.

But they could even take the title the previous day if Bayern and Stuttgart lose their matches against Cologne and Eintracht Frankfurt, respectively.

A treble is also still possible, with Leverkusen in the German Cup final and in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Völler was quick to identify the people responsible for the team's success.

"Sporting director Simon Rolfes has put together an outstanding squad and coach Xabi Alsonso is of course outstanding," he said.