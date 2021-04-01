What Germany did wrong against North Macedonia and why they are no longer to be feared

Unless Joachim Low has some secret masterplan or a book of new ideas hidden away, Germany’s humiliating 2-1 defeat to North Macedonia may represent confirmation that the 2014 World Cup winners’ spell of international football dominance is over.

Late goals at the end of both halves by a team ranked 65th in the world consigned Germany to their first World Cup qualifying defeat in 20 years, and prompted calls for the outgoing Low to end his tenure earlier than was planned.

So, what’s actually gone wrong for Germany?

Developing for the future

In reality, Germany haven’t been great for a while and this can partly be explained by Low’s focus on developing for the future rather than picking the best possible team for now.

Change has been necessary since the World Cup-winning high of 2014 due to a concept known as ageing, with key players like Phillip Lahm retiring. Fast forward to 2021 and we find Low's youth-focused squad, featuring 18-year-old Jamal Musiala and 17-year-old Florian Wirtz. There is no issue with blooding new talent but individuals previously considered essential have been left out of the squad entirely as the manager constructs this new team.

The starting XI named for the 2-1 defeat had a few big names missing, with fans keen for the manager to reinstate them. Manuel Neuer was rested, Niklas Sule is recovering from injury and Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos had to leave the camp with an injury too. However, Bayern Munich players Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels weren’t even called up. All of Germany’s most experienced international players were absent for the Macedonia match and although the energy and speed of youth counts for much in an attacking side like this, tactical nous and gamesmanship should not be underestimated.

Team selection

This desire to find a new-look, functioning XI composed of the wide-ranging talent available has resulted in some questionable team selections, upsetting the balance by trying to fit too many similar types of player into the same side. It lacks cohesion.

Take the use of Emre Can as a centre-back against North Macedonia, for example. The ex-Liverpool man is a recently-converted centre-back at Borussia Dortmund, moved here to utilise his passing and ability to step into midfield to create overloads, but this means he is yet another playmaker behind a midfield full of them in Kroos, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan and Leon Goretzka.

In theory, alongside Antonio Rudiger and Matthias Ginter, Can has defensive protection to facilitate joining the midfield when Germany have the ball, but that does not prevent him making basic positional errors like this below for North Macedonia’s first goal:

Emre Can onside

A top-level centre-back doesn’t make this mistake. Can was standing two or three yards deeper than he needed to be, playing Goran Pandev (circled) onside for a tap-in.

A powerful, commanding centre-back like Sule fixes positional flaws like these in theory, but he started the 6-0 defeat to Spain where other glaring problems were evident. Without a defensive midfielder, Spain could easily play through a lightweight trio of Goretzka, Gundogan and Kroos, who were offered little protection by Timo Werner, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane further forward. A tactical switch at half-time from 4-3-3 while 3-0 down to a high-pressing 3-4-3 didn't make sense with the personnel available - Kroos and Gundogan aren't ball-winning players and the press simply couldn't function as necessary.

Without effective defensive cover from the forwards, the midfielders were quickly overrun, and without a defensive anchor keeping everything together, the defenders were then left exposed to Spain’s attacks. Low could have brought in slightly less-talented individuals - like wide forwards he could rely on to defend and a water carrier in midfield - and made the team stronger.

These defensive-minded players are necessary even when chasing the game in a match against supposedly weaker opposition like North Macedonia. Their second goal was another which should have been avoided, with Goretzka realising too late that Eljif Elmas (circled) had far too much space inside the box.

Germany concede a goal

Rudiger has to show the player on the ball wide, and does, but doesn’t prevent the low cross being played. Worse is that Goretzka appears to assume the danger is gone when Rudiger takes the attacker wide and stops running, freeing up Elmas for a shot next to the penalty spot completely unmarked.

germany conceded again

The best teams aren’t necessarily composed of the greatest individuals and Germany seem to have forgotten this.

Confused style of play

Germany ruled the world in 2014 with a clearly-defined style of play. Quick in transition, they took few touches of the ball and passed with authority around the pitch, zipping the ball around at speed, like an upgraded version of Spain’s tiki-taka style from 2010. Low’s style was a natural progression of Vicente del Bosque’s and coincided with (or did it?) Bayern Munich’s treble-winning 2012/13 team. Naturally, that style had to evolve as football does, and Germany haven’t quite settled on the right chemistry since.

The 6-0 defeat to Spain started with Germany trying to play on the break, as they did so well pre-2018, but 3-0 down at half-time they began to push higher up the pitch to try and start attacks closer to the Spain goal, doing so without the cohesion and structural understanding needed to press a team like Luis Enrique’s. Bastian Schweinsteiger, working as a TV pundit at the time, summarised it like this: “There’s no structure, no-one giving orders, no joined-up movement (against the ball).”

The team named for the North Macedonia game looked like a 4-2-3-1 on paper and was meant to be part of a fluid, attacking system which dominated possession and allowed Germany to control the game. That shape morphed into a 1-3-4-2 at times and something like a 3-1-2-4 at others but the idea was clear: create overloads with plenty of good players... and somehow that will be enough.

Players took too many touches of the ball which slowed down the tempo, allowing a Macedonia side prepared to defend deep in a 5-3-2 and break on the counter to execute their gameplan to perfection. Germany lacked penetration and allowed Macedonia to control the game out of possession.

No strikers

In an effort to get all of Germany’s best individuals into the team, Low has made detrimental tactical decisions. Gnabry can play as a centre-forward but is really a winger, Werner was the No 9 in the 2018 World Cup but looks broken by his time at Chelsea, as his hopeless attempt to convert a relatively simple chance in the second half suggests:

Kai Havertz has struggled, too, since leaving Germany and this has left Low without a clinical finisher. Miroslav Klose was never the best all-round striker but he guaranteed goals. Germany currently have an array of incredibly-talented creators but few capable of taking those chances.

Low has been urged to recall Muller to address this issue, though the Bayern frontman is more of a second striker himself. Without this focal point, Germany’s wide players don’t have a forward consistently available in goalscoring positions and moves break down. Some of the play looks good but it lacks penetration, which was one of the problems Low first inherited in 2006.

The manager’s previous achievements with the team meant there weren’t too many calling for a change of manager even after the disappointment of exiting the 2018 World Cup in the group stage. This was the same coach who took over in 2006 and helped develop Germany from under-achieving, average tournament performers into 7-1 Brazil-thrashing World Cup winners. He had earned patience.

That may have run out now. Germany have some of the best players in the world and though we shouldn’t read too much into one shock defeat - those are what make football such an enjoyable sport after all - it is clear they aren’t functioning as more than the sum of their parts. The biggest issue of all is that Germany were at their best in 2014 when that cohesion and balance were their greatest strengths.

The defeat to Macedonia was humiliating but the positive is that the cracks in the armour are on full display. There is time to fix it.