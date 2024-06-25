Germany dealt Antonio Rudiger blow ahead of Euro 2024 knockout stage

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger is an injury doubt for Germany's last 16 tie at Euro 2024.

It could be a significant blow for Germany given that his usual centre-back partner Jonathan Tah is already ruled out of the game due to a yellow card suspension.

Rudiger played every minute of the opening round as the hosts topped Group A ahead of Switzerland but is nursing a thigh issue as the knockout stage looms.

"He has a bit of a problem with his thigh. We'll have to see. I hope it's nothing serious. We'll see. That could be quite problematic," Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann said.

Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck will likely get the nod to step in for Tah, having replaced the Bayer Leverkusen defender during Sunday's draw against Switzerland. Were Rudiger to also be ruled out, his place would go to Stuttgart's Waldemar Anton, who has just two senior caps.

Anton's place in the squad came as a reward for his impact in Stuttgart's outstanding Bundesliga season that saw the club finish second and book a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2009/10. His only Germany start was in this month's warm-up friendly against Ukraine.

Germany do not yet know the identity of their last 16 opponent. They will face the runner-up from Group C, which could still be any one of England, Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia depending on the final set of results on Tuesday night.

Rudiger came into the Euros off the back of a La Liga and Champions League double-winning season with Real Madrid. The 31-year-old, a regular starter at international level since 2017, was ranked pre-tournament by 90min as the second best centre-back competing this summer behind on only Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk, and ahead of Ruben Dias, John Stones and William Saliba.