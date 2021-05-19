Germany confirm Euro 2020 squad with Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels recalled

(Getty Images)

Germany have confirmed their 26-man squad for Euro 2020, with Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller and Borussia Dortmund centre-back Mats Hummels both recalled for the first time since the 2018 World Cup.

An expanded list for this summer’s competition has perhaps opened the door for outgoing coach Jogi Low to bring back the veterans, though relatively poor results over the past 18 months have also perhaps been part of the reason.

Muller - capped precisely 100 times for Germany - has scored 11 times and created an impressive 18 assists this season as Bayern won the Bundesliga, while Hummels, who holds 70 senior caps, has been a regular in helping BVB earn another top-four finish.

With goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen set to miss the Euros through injury, Arsenal’s Bernd Leno and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp will play back-up to Manuel Neuer.

Along with Leno, Premier League quintet Robin Koch (Leeds), Antonio Rudiger, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner (all Chelsea) and Ilkay Gundogan (Man City) are included.

Germany will face France, Portugal and Hungary in Group F at the Euros, with all three games to be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Squad in full

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Bernd Leno, Kevin Trapp

Defenders: Matthias Ginter, Robin Gosens, Christian Gunter, Marcel Halstenberg, Mats Hummels, Lukas Klostermann, Robin Koch, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule

Midfielders: Emre Can, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Jamal Musiala, Florian Neuhaus

Forwards: Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz, Jonas Hofmann, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Kevin Volland, Timo Werner

